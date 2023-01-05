Kyiv rebuffs Russia church head’s call for truce in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyiv rebuffs Russia church head’s call for truce in Ukraine

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 2.34pm
Local residents carry the body of a 20-year-old man killed in Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday January 5 2023 (Libkos/AP)
Local residents carry the body of a 20-year-old man killed in Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday January 5 2023 (Libkos/AP)

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has called for a 36-hour Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine at the end of this week – but his appeal looks unlikely to bring any breakthrough in halting the war that began nearly 11 months ago with Moscow’s invasion.

Patriarch Kirill has suggested a truce from 12pm on Friday until 12am on Sunday.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7 — later than the Gregorian calendar — although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on that date.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Mr Kirill’s call as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a Russian troop withdrawal earlier, before December 25, but Russia rejected it.

Mr Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia’s “metaphysical struggle” to prevent a liberal ideological encroachment from the west.

Moscow officials made no comment on Mr Kirill’s overture.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Turkey’s president on Thursday and the Kremlin said Mr Putin “reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue” with Ukrainian authorities.

But that professed readiness came with the usual preconditions: that “Kyiv authorities fulfil the well-known and repeatedly stated demands and recognise new territorial realities”, the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine recognises Crimea as part of Russia and acknowledge other illegal territorial gains.

Previous attempts at peace talks have fallen at that hurdle as Ukraine demands Russia withdraws from occupied areas at the very least.

Elsewhere, the head of Nato said he detected no change in Moscow’s stance on Ukraine, insisting the Kremlin “wants a Europe where they can control a neighbouring country”.

“We have no indications that President Putin has changed his plans, his goals for Ukraine,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said in Oslo.

Ukraine’s western allies have renewed a vow to keep supporting Kyiv for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.

In the latest pledge of military help, the French defense ministry said it plans talks soon with its Ukrainian counterpart on delivering armoured combat vehicles.

France’s presidency says it will be the first time this type of western-made wheeled tank destroyer is sent to Ukraine’s military.

Also, US President Joe Biden said Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a medium-armoured combat vehicle which can serve as a troop carrier, could be sent to Ukraine.

A local resident looks on at his destroyed house after Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday January 5 2023
A local resident looks on at his destroyed house after Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday January 5 2023 (Libkos/AP)

The fighting in Ukraine has increasingly become a war of attrition in recent weeks as winter sets in.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Thursday at least five civilians have been killed and eight hurt across the country by Russian shelling in the previous 24 hours.

The ongoing intense battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Thursday.

Ukrainian defenders were holding the Russians back but the Kremlin’s forces have pummelled the city with months of relentless shelling.

Taking the city in the Donbas region, an expansive industrial area bordering Russia, would not only give Mr Putin a major battlefield gain after months of setbacks, but it would also rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open the way for Moscow’s forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.

