Sinkhole closes road in Teddington

A sinkhole has closed a road in south-west London.

The hole opened up in Kingston Road in Teddington at around 4pm on Wednesday, according to police.

A tweet from Richmond Police confirmed closures were “likely to be in place for a few days” and encouraged people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Richmond Council said engineers were examining the site on Thursday.

Sam Parkes, 46, an IT manager from Teddington who lives opposite the sinkhole, said a number of cars were affected.

“I heard a tyre bursting, went to the window and saw the hole,” he told the PA news agency.

Richmond Council said engineers were examining the site on Thursday (Sam Parkes/PA)

“The car with the burst tyre just carried on down the road. I went down to the site as another driver was reverse parking. Her front wheel dropped into the hole, which she managed to get out of.

“I went to check she was OK and put a couple of traffic cones in front of the hole at the same time.

“We both looked in and could see it was much bigger under the surface of the road. I then called the police (non-emergency) and they sent a car pretty quickly.

“Today they are now digging it up and it looks like a large hole so far – about two metres by three.”