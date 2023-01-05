Six women held over ‘suspicious’ death of one-year-old boy at nursery By Press Association January 5 2023, 4.10pm (Dave Thompson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery is being treated as “suspicious” by police, with six women arrested in connection with the incident. West Midlands Police said a criminal investigation was launched after the boy’s death on December 9 and a subsequent Ofsted inspection. The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has since been shut down by the education watchdog. The force said three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and later bailed. Three more women – aged 51, 53 and 37 – were detained on Wednesday, two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. In a statement, police said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way. “The boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers. “A post-mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 7 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end… Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing… All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity' Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz… Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and ‘man of integrity’ Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 2 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 3 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show