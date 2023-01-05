Teen, 18, drowned after rescuing relatives in strong current, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teen, 18, drowned after rescuing relatives in strong current, inquest hears

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 4.52pm
A general view of an RNLI sign.
A general view of an RNLI sign.

A teenager drowned after helping to rescue his young nieces and nephews, an inquest has heard.

Callum Baker-Osborne was on holiday in Poole, Dorset on July 26, 2021, when a number of family members were swept into deep water by a strong tidal current.

Mr Baker-Osborne, 18, entered the water to help his mother, sister and young nieces and nephews, but then got into difficulty himself.

The RNLI and emergency services carried out extensive searches but his body was found around a mile away at Lake Pier in Poole Harbour four days later.

Lake View Pier in Poole Harbour where Callum Baker-Osborne’s body was found (Alamy/PA)

The inquest into the death of Mr Baker-Osborne, who worked as a builder in his home town of Coventry, Warwickshire, continued on Thursday.

Coroner Richard Middleton heard evidence from pathologist Dr Robert Blahut who carried out the post-mortem examination and determined Mr Baker-Osborne’s medical cause of death was drowning.

His brother Daniel Osborne tearfully asked whether he would have been in any pain as he drowned.

Dr Blahut replied: “It’s very difficult to answer, but given the circumstances he would have lost consciousness pretty quickly, and as consciousness goes, the perception of the pain goes as well. I believe the entire process happened within minutes.”

Mr Baker-Osborne’s mother Ann-Marie Osborne, sister Samantha Osborne-Ward, and Mr Osborne, gave evidence at the inquest at Bournemouth Civic Centre.

Neither his mother or sister could swim and had only entered the water up to around knee depth to keep an eye on the children and grandchildren paddling.

The extended family group, made up of around 30 adults and children, found not all of their caravans at the Haven Rockley Park Holiday Park were ready so decided to spend time at the beach until they could collect their keys.

Sister Miss Osborne-Ward said: “Callum was so excited to get there and start having fun.

“Out of everyone he could swim so for him to not come out of the water that was the hardest thing for us as a family. He would go swimming at least once a week.”

Mrs Osborne and Miss Osborne-Ward were then swept away by a strong current along with several of Mrs Osborne’s grandchildren.

Josh Ayles, who worked at the Rockley Watersports club as an instructor, was on a powerboat supporting customers when he noticed people were in trouble in the water.

He pulled Mrs Osborne and two or three children onto his boat and took them to shore.

Two other boats helped to pull people out of the water while eyewitness Sam Cowell, who was crabbing with his young son, and Rockley Watersports training and development manager Elizabeth McMaster, jumped into the water with a life ring to aid the rescue.

Mr Baker-Osborne helped to lift his younger relatives out of the water but then “drifted away” and was not seen again.

Mr Ayles said it was well known locally the tide is very strong, and that the depth of the water drops sharply by a number of feet as the beach reaches the dredged boat channel.

The inquest continues.

