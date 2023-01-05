Harry opens up about cocaine use and losing virginity to older woman behind pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry opens up about cocaine use and losing virginity to older woman behind pub

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 5.02pm Updated: January 5 2023, 10.36pm
The Duke of Sussex at the Invictus Games closing ceremony earlier this year (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Sussex at the Invictus Games closing ceremony earlier this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about his use of cocaine and losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub in his new bombshell memoir.

In his book Spare, Harry said he had “taken cocaine” during a shooting weekend by the summer of 2002 when he was 17 and did “a few more lines” on other occasions, according to the Times.

The 38-year-old wrote that it was not “fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different”.

“I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order. At least that was what I was trying to convince myself of,” he said.

Harry says he went to California with friends in January 2016, aged 31, and got drunk on tequila and took magic mushrooms, The Telegraph reported.

The duke said he started hallucinating, believing a bin in a bathroom was staring at him before growing a head.

The toilet also became a head and began talking to him, before he left the room giggling, he added.

His friend later believed his puffer jacket had turned into a dragon, the book adds.

The duke also writes about how he lost his virginity to an unnamed older woman at the same age, according to the Daily Mail.

Duke of Sussex memoir
The cover of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir (Penguin Random House/PA)

He claims it took place in a field behind a “very busy pub” and that the woman treated him like a “young stallion”.

The book outlines how one of the Royal Family’s bodyguards Marko paid him a visit when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor and told the Prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry writes: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away.

“One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”

The book reveals that the bodyguard was actually checking up on the young prince because Charles’ press office had been informed that a newspaper had evidence of him taking drugs, which Harry said was “all lies”.

In an interview with the Times in December, actress and model Liz Hurley denied rumours that she had taken Harry’s virginity, saying: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

Harry also reportedly spoke of being circumcised as a child, revealing his penis was “frostnipped” during a trip to Antarctica prior to William’s wedding to Kate.

According to The New York Post, he wrote: “There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised.

“Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby.”

He went on: “The pre-wedding dinner was pleasant, jolly, despite Willy visibly suffering from standard groom jitters.

“I regaled the company with tales of the (South) Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.”

The memoir is not the first time Harry has spoken about taking drugs.

In his 2021 interview with the US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey, he said: “I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs.

“I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”

In 2002, Charles sent Harry to Featherstone Lodge, a drug rehabilitation clinic in Peckham, south London, after he admitted to smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol.

