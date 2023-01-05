Letterbox used by Queen Victoria at stately home found in Surrey cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Letterbox used by Queen Victoria at stately home found in Surrey cottage

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 5.34pm Updated: January 5 2023, 6.08pm
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said the discovery was a “first-class” find (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said the discovery was a “first-class” find (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

A royal post box which Queen Victoria once used has been discovered at a house in Surrey, with a Christmas card inside.

The 140-year-old item was found in a cottage after being used as a table letter box at Osborne House, the monarch’s Isle of Wight holiday home.

The late 19th-century curved wooden box features the royal ‘VR’ cypher – meaning Victoria Regina – and will be put under the hammer by Derbyshire firm, Hansons Auctioneers, on Saturday, January 28.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “It’s a first-class find fit for a queen dating back to circa 1880. We can only imagine the tone and content of the notes the queen must have placed inside but one thing we can be certain of is that she enjoyed sending letters and cards.

“Most people still do but, sadly, postal strikes, high stamp prices and the cost-of-living crisis have curbed that simple pleasure.

“I wonder what Queen Victoria would have thought about postal costs rising from a penny in the 1800s to 95p for a first-class stamp today. Her profile featured on the Penny Black, the world’s first adhesive postage stamp issued in 1840.

The postbox was owned by Queen Victoria (Alamy/PA)

“My family received hardly any Christmas cards compared to previous years and many people I know say the same. That’s such a shame.

“Christmas is often the only time we hear from old friends or family far away. It’s a festive tradition that’s delivered joy for generations. Costs appear to be crushing this annual gesture of goodwill.

“I was reminded of this when we discovered the letterbox because the seller found a vintage Christmas card inside.

“The price of a couple of stamps could buy a pack of cards today. With soaring inflation and winter fuel bills to contend with, it’s not surprising some people didn’t send many, or any.”

The item, which has an estimate of between £4,000 and £6,000, was found during a routine visit to the home of an antique collector.

The post box would have previously been used as a table letter box at Osbourne House, in East Cowes, which was built for Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, as a country retreat.

Royal post box sale
The item is expected to fetch thousands at auction later this month (Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Chris Kirkham, associate director of Hansons London, said: “I discovered it during a routine home visit at a cottage in Surrey.

“I was called in to assess items gathered by a keen antique collector over a lifetime.

“It was purchased decades ago by the seller’s grandfather. He lived on the Isle of Wight.

“We understand he acquired it at a Carisbrooke sale which offered items relating to Osborne House in 1944 or 1945.

“The Isle of Wight is home to Carisbrooke Castle Museum. It was founded in 1898 by Princess Beatrice, Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter.

“The Princess died in 1944 and a sale of items took place around that time.”

Queen Victoria enjoyed the second-longest reign of any British monarch in history, with her reign of more than 63 years surpassed only by Queen Elizabeth II, who was on the throne for more than 70 years.

The seller, from London, who has been kept anonymous, said: “My grandfather collected amazing objects over the course of his life. He was fascinated by antiques and collectables.

“We think the post box may have been given as a festive gift as we found a Christmas card inside.

“It’s hard to part with family heirlooms but this royal item deserves to be seen and enjoyed.”

The item will be sold by Hansons Auctioneers at their London showroom at the Normansfield Theatre, in Langdon Park, Teddington.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented