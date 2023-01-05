Riyad Mahrez nets winner as Man City beat Chelsea to cut gap to leaders Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Riyad Mahrez nets winner as Man City beat Chelsea to cut gap to leaders Arsenal

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 10.04pm Updated: January 5 2023, 10.10pm
Riyad Mahrez scored the winning goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Riyad Mahrez scored the winning goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Riyad Mahrez climbed off the bench to fire Manchester City to a 1-0 win at Chelsea and cut the deficit to Premier League leaders Arsenal back to five points.

City, held to a draw by Everton on New Year’s Eve, were facing more frustration against an injury-hit yet enterprising Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

But less than three minutes after coming on as substitutes with an hour gone, Jack Grealish teed up Mahrez for the winner which keeps Arsenal firmly in their sights.

It also inflicted another defeat on Chelsea, still looking unconvincing under Graham Potter, but who gave City plenty of problems, particularly in the first half despite a double injury blow.

Already without six players, including Reece James and Mason Mount, their evening got off to a bad start when Raheem Sterling was caught by his old City team-mate John Stones in the opening moments and limped off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent on in his place and initially the reshuffle did not knock Chelsea out of their stride, and when Kai Havertz played in Christian Pulisic only a last-ditch tackle from Stones prevented the opening goal.

Potter had said “it never rains but it pours” when discussing his injury list before kick-off but when Pulisic, still feeling that Stones challenge, limped off with only 20 minutes on the clock it became monsoon season for the Blues.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea suffered fresh injury concern with Raheem Sterling being forced off early (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Still they attacked, though, with teenage substitute Carney Chukwuemeka having a shot blocked and Havertz forcing a save from Ederson with the rebound.

City threatened in the latter stages of the first half with Ilkay Gundogan curling a shot wide before he slotted the ball through to Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian looked certain to score when he took a touch with his right foot and prodded goalwards with his left, but the ball flew wide.

Yet Chelsea came agonisingly close to scoring when Chukwuemeka cut inside Kyle Walker and struck a low shot which clanged against the inside of the near post.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Erling Haaland had a chance to put City ahead (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Pep Guardiola made a double change at the break, replacing the pair of right-backs he started with, Walker and Joao Cancelo, with Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji.

It may not have been an attacking change but the difference in intensity from the visitors was palpable.

Haaland dragged another shot wide before Nathan Ake crashed a header against the angle of post and crossbar from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

De Bruyne then forced the hitherto underemployed Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a fine save with a low drive from the edge of the area.

Guardiola sent on Grealish and Mahrez on the hour, and the double substitution paid instant dividends.

Haaland fed Grealish down the left and Kepa bafflingly allowed the England winger’s low cross to run straight to the far post, where Mahrez had evaded Marc Cucurella to give himself a simple finish.

By contrast to City’s, the Chelsea bench looked distinctly callow but Potter still replaced ineffective first-half substitute Aubameyang with teenager Omari Hutchinson.

Their best chance of an equaliser fell to another young substitute, Lewis Hall, who fired over the crossbar in stoppage time.

So City kept the pressure on Arsenal in a title race which will now be on the backburner for FA Cup weekend, upon which these two sides meet again at the Etihad on Sunday.

