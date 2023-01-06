Public support tech bosses being made liable for online harms, NSPCC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public support tech bosses being made liable for online harms, NSPCC says

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.02am
The Government should strengthen the online safety laws to hold senior managers at tech firms legally responsible for harmful content appearing on their platforms, the NSPCC has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government should strengthen the online safety laws to hold senior managers at tech firms legally responsible for harmful content appearing on their platforms, the NSPCC has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government should strengthen the online safety laws to hold senior managers at tech firms legally responsible for harmful content appearing on their platforms, the NSPCC has said in response to polling which found the public support such measures.

A survey commissioned by the children’s charity found that 81% of UK adults would want senior managers to be appointed and held responsible for stopping children being harmed by social media through the Online Safety Bill.

The study also found that 66% of those who had an opinion on the issue said they would want those managers to be prosecuted for any failures which result in serious harm to children.

The NSPCC said the findings show overwhelming public support for tougher enforcement measures within the Bill, which has been repeatedly delayed, much to the alarm of safety campaigners.

Currently, the proposed laws would only hold tech bosses liable for failing to give information to the sector’s proposed new regulator, Ofcom.

The Bill is set to return to Parliament this month, with some MPs set to back the putting forward of an amendment that would mean increased accountability for tech bosses under the new laws.

“2022 was the year the Online Safety Bill faced delay after delay,” NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said.

“Meanwhile, children faced sexual abuse on an industrial scale and tech bosses sat on their hands as their algorithms continued to bombard young users with hugely dangerous material.

“This year must be the year legislation delivers the systemic change for children online that our polling shows families up and down the UK are asking for.

“The Government can do this by delivering bold, world-leading regulation that ensures the buck stops with senior management for the safety of our children.”

Using published crime statistics, the NSPCC has estimated that more than 21,000 online child sexual offences will have been recorded by police since the legislation was delayed last summer.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: “Protecting children from online harm is a top priority and we share the public’s desire for increased accountability.

“The Government will carefully consider all proposed amendments to the world-leading Online Safety Bill and set out its position when Report Stage continues in January.”

