What the papers say – January 6

The Friday papers are dominated by revelations from leaked excerpts of the Duke of Sussex's yet-to-be released book, Spare. The Times and i call the claims in the book the "most devastating royal revelations for more than a generation".

The Independent and Daily Star lead with Harry alleging he was assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, during a row over Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. The Sun says Harry confessed to "snorting cocaine several times".

The Telegraph leads with a revelation that Harry and William "begged" King Charles not to marry the now-Queen Consort, Camilla. "Oh Spare Us!" is the headline on the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express says Harry "sold his soul".

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror laments the effect the revelations will have on the relationship between Harry and William.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian lead with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new anti-strike legislation. FT UK: No10 unveils anti strike law to enforce ‘minimum service levels’ in key areas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wZEcaJDTLi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2023 Guardian front page, Friday 6 January 2022: Unions attack PM's plan to sack workers who break strike rules pic.twitter.com/ApOheaJk6N— The Guardian (@guardian) January 5, 2023 Already a subscriber? 