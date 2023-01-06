China wants to minimise Covid risk during travel rush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

China wants to minimise Covid risk during travel rush

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 7.46am
A man wearing a face mask with his luggage moves on an escalator at the West Railway Station in Beijing (Wayne Zhang/AP)
A man wearing a face mask with his luggage moves on an escalator at the West Railway Station in Beijing (Wayne Zhang/AP)

China wants to minimise the possibility of a major new Covid outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures.

The Transportation Ministry has called on travellers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions.

People using public transport should wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene, vice minister Xu Chengguang told reporters at a briefing.

The call stopped short of asking citizens to stay home entirely, as the government had since the pandemic began, although some local governments have urged migrant workers not to return home.

Travellers wearing face masks with their luggage prepare to catch their trains at the West Railway Station in Beijing
Travellers wearing face masks with their luggage prepare to catch their trains at the West Railway Station in Beijing (Wayne Zhang/AP)

China abruptly ended a strict regime of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing in December amid growing concerns about the economic impact and rare public protests in a country that permits no open political dissent.

On Sunday, China is also ending mandatory quarantines for people arriving from abroad.

The current outbreak appears to have spread the fastest in densely populated cities, putting a strain on the health care system. Authorities are now concerned about the possible spread to smaller towns and rural areas that lack resources such as intensive care beds.

Overseas, a growing number of governments are requiring virus tests for travellers from China, saying they are needed because the Chinese government is not sharing enough information on the outbreak, particularly about the potential emergence of new variants.

The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure Covid testing, though not all have done so. The World Health Organisation has also expressed concern about the lack of data from China, while the US is requiring a negative test result for travellers from China within 48 hours of departure.

Elderly patients rest along a corridor of an emergency ward as they receive intravenous drips in Beijing
Elderly patients rest along a corridor of an emergency ward as they receive intravenous drips in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

China has criticised the requirements and warned it could impose countermeasures against countries using them. Spokesmen have said the situation is under control and reject accusations of a lack of preparation for reopening.

Despite concerns, Hong Kong said it will reopen some of its border crossings with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross every day without being quarantined.

The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have been largely closed for almost three years and the reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s tourism and retail sectors.

China has also gradually opened up to visits by foreign officials, hosting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr this week.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is tentatively due to make his first visit to Beijing in office this month or next, during which he will meet with newly appointed foreign minister Qin Gang, China’s blunt-speaking former ambassador to Washington.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer
Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented