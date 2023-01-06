Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound By Press Association January 6 2023, 8.18am Five year old David-Mario Lazar was found with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon (West Midlands Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January. Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said. David-Mario Lazar with his parents Cristina and Dorinel (West Midlands Police/PA) Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022. West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them. Police at a cordon near the scene in January last year (Jacob King/PA) In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world. “He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder 2 EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze 3 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 14 4 Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap 5 Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee 6 New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects 7 Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park 8 Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment 9 Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat 10 NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 4 More from The Courier The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for… Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future… Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Perth hotel hit with 3 council health and safety improvement notices fortnight before fatal fire ‘Little and large’ twins from Dalgety Bay taking judo world by storm Dundee council could face £8 million bill over next decade to fight deadly Ash Dieback tree disease Sleeping Fife driver told he could have killed child in high street crash Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag Angus family step up fundraising efforts knowing ‘Kirrie army’ has Caitlin’s back Shake-up removes ‘absent’ Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs Did Rod Stewart hit a bum note when he tried to take Britt Ekland to Tannadice? Three men charged after man, 39, seriously assaulted in Dundee Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 3 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 6 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions