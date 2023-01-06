It was a surprise for us – Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool By Press Association January 6 2023, 2.06pm Updated: January 6 2023, 2.26pm Virgil van Dijk has a hamstring issue (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is facing a month on the sidelines after a hamstring problem was found to be more serious than first feared. The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford and further assessment has determined the severity will keep him out for a while. “It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. Virgil van Dijk is set to be sidelined 'for a few weeks' due to injury, Jürgen Klopp confirmed.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2023 “It’s a muscle thing – nothing different to say – it was one sprint too much in that moment. “For Virgil, it is hard for him but he played an incredible amount of games over the last years and we cannot use him on the pitch, only off the pitch, and we will do that. “He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. That’s how it is. We did nothing different.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 7 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz… Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'… Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show