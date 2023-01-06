Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 4.18pm
A sign shows support for injured Buffalo Bills NFL player Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
A sign shows support for injured Buffalo Bills NFL player Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game.

However, the Bills confirmed on Friday that Hamlin has spoken with his team-mates on FaceTime, while also releasing a promising update on his medical condition.

In a statement, Hamlin’s team said: “Per the physicians at UCMC (University of Cincinnati Medical Center), Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Later, the Bills tweeted: “Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.

“What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys’.”

Bills players and staff were seen praying together on the field as an ambulance took Hamlin to hospital in Monday’s match.

His team-mates were given a standing ovation by fans and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the game had been postponed.

On Friday, Goodell said the fixture has been cancelled completely following talks with the Bills, Bengals and the NFL Players Association.

“This has been a very difficult week,” said Goodell. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.

“We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

The Bills’ clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday is still scheduled to go ahead

Hamlin’s on-field collapse sparked a surge in support for a charitable campaign set up by him two years ago to purchase toys for children in need.

Donations to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive had passed £6.5million at 1600GMT on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Niall McGinn has left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented