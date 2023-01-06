Man charged with causing bomb explosion in 1990 By Press Association January 6 2023, 10.18pm A man is to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to face terrorism offences (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man is to appear in court to face charges in connection with a bomb explosion in a Northern Ireland town in 1990. Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53-year-old man with terrorism offences. He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life. Detectives from our Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53 year old man with causing an explosion and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life. The charges relate to a bomb explosion in Randalstown on 25 November 1990.To read more : https://t.co/qVpHxZcCDA pic.twitter.com/35YadpSZbD— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 6, 2023 He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. The charges are in connection with an explosion on New Street in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on November 25 1990. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 2 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 3 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 2 4 Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway 5 Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row 6 Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown 7 Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus 8 Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop 9 Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration 10 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year More from The Courier Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy… Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you… Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking… Editor's Picks Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community’s relationship with Covid-19 vaccine Loch Leven toxic algae problems ‘clearly getting worse’, says councillor Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award nomination Val McDermid ‘thrilled’ as 1979 named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much for fans as Rangers ticket row rumbles on Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 4 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 5 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 6 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions