Cristian Stellini downplays concerns over Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cristian Stellini downplays concerns over Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 10.34pm
Cristian Stellini, left, has downplayed concerns over Antonio Conte’s future (Steven Paston/PA)
Cristian Stellini, left, has downplayed concerns over Antonio Conte’s future (Steven Paston/PA)

Cristian Stellini has downplayed concerns over Antonio Conte’s future by insisting they could stay for a “long time” at Tottenham.

A difficult winter has seen Spurs drop out of the Premier League top four and Sunday’s defeat at home to Aston Villa saw the team booed off following in-game chants calling for chairman Daniel Levy to go.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust wrote to the board this week expressing their “genuine concern” over the direction of the club, citing the length of Conte’s current contract as a key issue and urging investment to be made during the January transfer window.

Conte himself recently conceded he would only stay at the club if he was 100 per cent convinced by the project and, with his deal set to expire in the summer, speculation over his future continues to gather pace even though the club do hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Assistant Stellini – speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Portsmouth – said: “Every time we have confidence on this. It’s not about the contract, it’s about the project, it’s about the future and we are confident every time.

“Fifteen months is not a big period. We are in the way we expect after 15 months. For that reason, we are in confidence.

“We are in a good moment. We have to work. Like Antonio has said many times, we need passion and heart in the work. It’s not the time of the contract that decides.

Tottenham players celebrate
Tottenham’s midweek 4-0 win at Crystal Palace was a timely boost (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Your behaviour is the work you do to decide the result. We are confident to stay here a long time because we are working hard and the players follow us.”

A midweek 4-0 win at Crystal Palace was a timely boost, especially given a growing injury list that contains Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Spurs broke their duck of conceding the first goal in 10 consecutive matches on Wednesday night and will hope to build momentum against Portsmouth before Premier League leaders Arsenal visit on Sunday week.

Conte’s assistant Stellini stepped in to take on press conference duties on Friday after the Spurs boss was too upset to speak following the death of former Juventus team-mate Gianluca Vialli.

Stellini admitted the past few months had taken an emotional toll on the 53-year-old, with Tottenham’s fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dying in October, while the death of Conte’s old Serie A adversary Sinisa Mihajlovic occurred last month.

“It’s hard to talk about this,” Stellini added.

“Gian Piero was a really tough moment. Then came the moment of Mihajlovic. Antonio and Mihajlovic were friends. Now is the moment of Vialli. It is a tough moment. It’s difficult.

“Antonio is a tough man. Maybe this moment (he) is more closed to show his feelings. Only we have to stay close to him, stay together, this is a family behaviour.

“We are, we feel, like a family. After this type of loss you have to stay so close to show love.

“(But) he doesn’t drop the intensity. He can find new energy, because this is the type of man, this is Antonio.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented