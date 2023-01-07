Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 7.14am
The Baby Dolls make an entrance during the King’s Day celebration while kicking-off the official start of 2023 Carnival Season in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
The Baby Dolls make an entrance during the King’s Day celebration while kicking-off the official start of 2023 Carnival Season in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

New Orleans has kicked off its annual Carnival season – a weeks-long celebration of street parties, lavish balls and colourful parades, complicated this year by concerns over crime and a depleted police force that last year forced a shortening of Mardi Gras parade routes.

City officials marked the pre-Lenten season’s start by dancing their way into an event amid brass band music, costumed revellers and giant figurines of jesters and fantasy characters at Mardi Gras World by the Mississippi River, where many parade floats are assembled and stored.

Amid other signs that the city was ready for Mardi Gras, restaurants and bars began earnestly selling king cake, a sugary seasonal delicacy; a group of masked revellers known as the Phunny Phorty Phellows heralded Carnival with an annual night-time streetcar ride on the historic St Charles Avenue tracks; and the Krewe of Jeanne d’Arc was to march through the French Quarter.

But the celebratory mood was underpinned by worries about continued violent crime that took hold during the pandemic, complicated by a police force that by various estimates has dwindled to about 900 members – hundreds fewer than what local experts say is needed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the police issue at the morning event, announcing that the city planned to pay officers from external police agencies to bolster local law enforcement during the season.

She also held out hope that parade routes might be restored to their traditional lengths — a possible boon to restaurants and bars that lost out on revenue last year due to shortened routes and the year before when the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled parades altogether.

Mardi Gras
The Phunny Phorty Phellows (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Ms Cantrell said arrangements have already been made to restore the traditional route for one of the most popular processions, Endymion, on February 18.

“If we collectively find the officers needed to support our krewes returning to the streets of New Orleans, there will be no real discussion about which routes are going to be affected or not,” she added.

Carnival officially begins each year on January 6, the 12th day after Christmas, known as King’s Day in New Orleans. It continues until Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. Mardi Gras falls on February 21 this year.

New Orleans’ raucous celebration is the nation’s best known, but the holiday is also celebrated throughout much of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Mobile, Alabama, lays claim to the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the country.

