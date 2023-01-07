Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 8.33am Updated: January 7 2023, 10.26am
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., reacts after being sworn in on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., reacts after being sworn in on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected speaker of the House of Representatives at the 15th attempt, overcoming resistance from his own ranks and tensions that boiled over on the floor of the chamber after a chaotic week that tested the party’s ability to govern.

“My father always told me, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” he told cheering fellow Republicans.

Eager to confront President Joe Biden and the Democrats, he promised subpoenas and investigations, saying: “Now the hard work begins.”

The California Republican credited former president Donald Trump for standing with him and for making late calls “helping get those final votes”.

Republicans roared in celebration when his victory was announced, chanting “USA! USA!”

Mr McCarthy finally took the oath of office and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected legislators who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.

After four days of ballots, Mr McCarthy convinced more than a dozen conservative holdouts to become supporters, including the chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus.

Congress
Kevin McCarthy confronts Matt Gaetz (Alex Brandon/AP)

After he had fallen one vote short in the 14th ballot, the chamber became raucous, and Mr McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Republican Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently just averted.

At one point, Republican Mike Rogers, shouting, approached Mr Gaetz before another party colleague, Richard Hudson, physically pulled him back.

“Stay civil!” someone shouted.

Order restored, the Republicans fell in line to give Mr McCarthy the post he had fought so hard to gain, second in the line of succession to the presidency.

Congress
Richard Hudson restrains Mike Rogers as they talk to Matt Gaetz (Andrew Harnik/AP)

It was the end of a bitter standoff that had shown the strengths and fragility of American democracy.

The tally was 216-212 with Democrats voting for leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The resolution came after Mr McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors’ demands — including the reinstatement of a long-standing House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.

Even as he secured the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under the threat of being booted out by his detractors.

Congress
Kevin McCarthy outside his new office (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

But he could also be emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in US history. Not since the Civil War era has a speaker’s vote dragged through so many rounds of voting.

The showdown that has stymied the new Congress came against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which shook the country when a mob of Trump supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying the Republican’s 2020 election defeat to Mr Biden.

At a Capitol event on Friday, some legislators, all but one of them Democrats, observed a moment of silence and praised officers who helped protect Congress on that day, and at the White House, Mr Biden handed out medals to officers and others who fought the attackers.

“America is a land of laws, not chaos,” he said.

Biden Capitol Riot Anniversary
Joe Biden awards medals to officials, election workers and police officers (Patrick Semansky/AP)

One significant former holdout — Scott Perry, chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, who had been a leader of Mr Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election — tweeted after his switched vote for Mr McCarthy: “We’re at a turning point.”

Another Republican holdout, Byron Donalds, who was repeatedly nominated as an alternative candidate for speaker, also switched on Friday to vote for Mr McCarthy.

Mr Trump may have played a role in swaying some holdouts — calling into a meeting of Republican freshmen the night before, and calling other members ahead of voting. He had urged Republicans to wrap up their public dispute.

