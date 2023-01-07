Harry Kane tries not to think about becoming Tottenham’s record-breaking scorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane tries not to think about becoming Tottenham’s record-breaking scorer

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 4.04pm Updated: January 7 2023, 4.08pm
Harry Kane scored the winning goal for Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane scored the winning goal for Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane insisted he was trying not to think about becoming Tottenham’s record scorer after he moved within one of Jimmy Greaves’ tally with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Kane’s 50th-minute curled effort in the FA Cup third-round tie took him up to 265 goals for Spurs and within touching distance of Greaves’ feat, which has stood since 1970.

It helped Antonio Conte’s side edge past a dogged Pompey side, who sacked manager Danny Cowley on Monday after a poor run in Sky Bet League One.

“I try to not think about it,” Kane told BBC Sport about Greaves’ record.

“Sometimes you can think too much. Obviously I feel in good form and I feel fit. My mindset is to help the team and hopefully the goals will come.

“It was a tough game. We were clear favourites and people probably expected a bigger score but credit to them, they stayed compact and made it difficult.

“We thought after the first it might open up but they stopped us getting the second one. It’s good to get through – that was the objective – and we’ll see who we get next.”

Kane’s strike was his 17th goal of the campaign and made it four in four games since he returned from the World Cup where his missed penalty saw England exit the competition in the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to France.

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane celebrates scoring Spurs’ winner (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini, who again filled in for boss Antonio Conte after Friday’s death of former-Juventus team-mate Gianluca Vialli, said: “Harry is amazing. When you see Harry play, you feel and enjoy the football.

“I am not impressed because this is the type of player (he is). He is an amazing player.

“This is football. If you take a penalty you can miss but you have to go through the next game. He has the mentality. To be an amazing player, you need to be like Harry.”

Spurs made seven changes from the midweek thrashing of Crystal Palace but struggled to break down a Portsmouth side who are languishing in the middle of the third tier.

An acrobatic volley by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild early on for Pompey was the best opportunity of a drab first half but Tottenham stepped up a gear after the break and soon after Emerson Royal had headed a Son Heung-min cross against the crossbar, Kane grabbed what proved the winner.

The England striker played a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before he angled a shot into the corner.

Oliver Skipp should have added a second midway through the second half but blazed over after fine work by Bryan Gil.

Skipp was a late call-up for Yves Bissouma, who pulled out in the warm-up with a minor ankle knock to join Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the sidelines. The latter three face a race against time to be fit to face Arsenal.

“Not for all the players we are so confident but we are confident we’ll recover someone,” Stellini added.

Pompey first-team coach Simon Bassey took on managerial duties in the wake of Cowley’s sacking and praised the team’s effort.

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Simon Bassey was in charge of Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)

“Ultimately we got done by a world class player with a world class finish. It probably didn’t even count as a chance, so (I’m) really proud of them,” Bassey said.

“We had a plan for today and it nearly worked. We probably just lacked that one golden chance at our end.

“I think maybe (if) Harry Kane plays for us today then we would have gone through but I don’t think that will happen!”

