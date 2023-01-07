Iran executes two more men detained amid nationwide protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Iran executes two more men detained amid nationwide protests

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 5.01pm
A man performs as he attends a rally in solidarity with the protests in Iran and to honour protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian government in Zurich (Keystone via AP)
A man performs as he attends a rally in solidarity with the protests in Iran and to honour protesters allegedly killed by the Iranian government in Zurich (Keystone via AP)

Iranian officials have executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration.

The two men were put to death in the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy.

Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini. This means four men are now known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Iranian protest
Women protest against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini (AP)

All four have faced internationally criticised, rapid, closed-door trials.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force, in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran on November 3.

The Basij have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter that Karami and Hosseini were “more than just two names”.

Woman in Tehran
A woman without a mandatory Islamic headscarf in Enqelab-e-Eslami street, in Tehran (AP)

She wrote: “(They were) hanged by the regime in Iran because they didn’t want to submit to its brutal and inhuman actions. Two further terrible fates that encourage us to increase the pressure on Tehran through the EU.”

Heavily edited footage aired on state television showed Karami speaking before a Revolutionary Court about the attack, which also showed a re-enactment of the incident, according to prosecutors’ claims.

Iran’s Revolutionary Courts handed down the two other death sentences which have already been carried out.

The tribunals do not allow those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them. Amnesty International has said the trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding”.

State TV also aired footage of Karami and Hosseini talking about the attack, though the broadcaster for years has aired what activists describe as coerced confessions.

The men were convicted of the killing, as well as “corruption on Earth”, a Koranic term and charge that has been levied against others in the decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and carries the death penalty.

Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests. Death sentences in Iran are typically carried out by hanging.

At least 517 protesters have been killed and more than 19,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest.

Iranian authorities have not provided an official count of those killed or detained.

The protests began in mid-September, when 22-year-old Ms Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (AP)

Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly stripping off the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.

The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Security forces have used live ammunition, bird shot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.

Also on Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed a new hard-line chief of police, the official IRNA news agency reported.

General Ahmad Reza Radan replaced outgoing General Hossein Ashtari after the latter’s eight-year term of service ended.

Gen Radan, who served as acting commander of police from 2008-2014, is known for his harsh handling of protesters during post-election turmoil in 2009.

He also imposed measures against women wearing loose Islamic veils and young men with long hair.

The US and Europe imposed sanctions on Gen Radan for human rights violations in 2009 and 2010.

He has been in charge of a police research centre since 2014.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented