Diana dress to go on sale at Sotheby’s later this month By Press Association January 7 2023, 6.55pm The ‘Infanta’-style strapless evening dress, designed by Victor Edelstein (Sotheby’s) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One of Diana, Princess of Wales’ most famous dresses is set to go on sale at Sotheby’s in New York later this month. The “Infanta”-style strapless evening dress, designed by Victor Edelstein, carries an estimate of between 80,000-120,000 dollars (£66,153-99,230). Diana first wore the dress for an official portrait with the then-Prince of Wales in 1991. She later wore it again for a 1997 Vanity Fair spread, shot by photographer Mario Testino. The ball dress is made from deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, and has been augmented by three paste buttons at the back. It was designed for Edelstein’s Autumn 1989 collection. It was last sold for 24,150 dollars in 1997 as part of an auction of 80 dresses from Diana’s personal collection to raise money for the Aids Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. The dress will be displayed alongside Sotheby’s Masters Week exhibitions starting on January 21 and will be sold in ‘The One’ live auction on January 27 in New York. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop 2 MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry – get over it and go and do something… 3 JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much… 4 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 5 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 6 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 2 7 Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway 8 Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row 9 Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown 10 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 2 More from The Courier Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January? Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as… Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss… 5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy… Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy… Editor's Picks Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community’s relationship with Covid-19 vaccine Loch Leven toxic algae problems ‘clearly getting worse’, says councillor Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award nomination Val McDermid ‘thrilled’ as 1979 named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much for fans as Rangers ticket row rumbles on Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 4 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 5 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 6 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions