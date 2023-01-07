Liverpool make unconvincing start to FA Cup defence with draw against Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool make unconvincing start to FA Cup defence with draw against Wolves

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 10.09pm Updated: January 7 2023, 10.13pm
Darwin Nunez, right, scored for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Darwin Nunez, right, scored for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two pieces of goalscoring brilliance were unable to paper over the cracks of holders Liverpool’s unconvincing start to their FA Cup defence in a 2-2 draw against an under-strength Wolves side.

Darwin Nunez proved that he is, indeed, a finisher with a brilliant cushioned volley from a sumptuous Trent Alexander-Arnold cross before Mohamed Salah went past Kenny Dalglish in the club’s all-time list with his 173rd goal in a red shirt.

But defensively Liverpool, beaten on Monday after a chaotic display against Brentford, were disorganised and after Alisson Becker’s mistake had gifted Goncalo Guedes the opener, second-half substitute Hwang Hee-Chan secured a replay four minutes after coming on.

Even an encouraging debut from £38million signing Cody Gakpo could not hide the failings of a performance which lurched from the bad to the brilliant and back to poor again.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp fielded his strongest available side against a Wolves team, who have a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday followed by a relegation six-pointer against West Ham, registering nine changes with 19-year-old right-back Dexter Lembikisa making his first start.

Yet after seeing off a deliberately controlled start from their hosts – Salah sending a free-kick over and Gakpo having an early shot – Julen Lopetegui’s side looked the better team with Adama Traore’s pacey bursts forward causing problems.

Liverpool have conceded the first goal in more than half of their matches this season but on this occasion they absolutely shot themselves in the foot.

Thiago Alcantara was dispossessed trying to dribble out of defence and his recovery tackle on Raul Jimenez put the Mexico striker on the floor which seemingly left everyone confused.

The game appeared to freeze awaiting a decision from referee Andy Madley and no-one more so than Alisson, who was looking at Alexander-Arnold but inexplicably passed straight to Guedes who could not miss an open goal.

Alisson did much better with a Guedes strike from 25 yards, palming to safety, before on the stroke of half-time Liverpool scored a brilliant equaliser their play had barely deserved.

Nathan Collins’ cross-field ball to no-one was picked up by Alexander-Arnold who advanced and crossed for Uruguay international Nunez to score his first goal since returning from the World Cup.

The striker has been criticised for missing a host of chances in that time but despite all his apparent troubles he is still averaging almost a goal every other game with 10 in 23.

For Alexander-Arnold it was his 62nd assist on his 250th appearance.

Liverpool’s second piece of genius came from the boot of Salah seven minutes after the break when Gakpo’s cross was headed up into the air by Toti.

The Egypt international, who had initially been in an offside position, benefited for the touch and stunned the falling ball with one touch and tucked it past Matija Sarkic with his next.

But still Liverpool were unable to exert any control and after Alisson saved one-on-one from Rayan Ait-Nouri, substitute Hwang, in the 67th minute, slid in to force the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Toti was denied a winner nine minutes from time by an offside flag and while the visitors returned home boosted ahead of a big week for them Klopp was left to ponder the mysteries of yet another sub-standard performance.

