Real Madrid slip up at Villarreal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Real Madrid slip up at Villarreal

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 11.04pm
Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno, (right) slotted in a second-half penalty (Alberto Saiz/AP) (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno, (right) slotted in a second-half penalty (Alberto Saiz/AP) (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Real Madrid missed the chance to move back top of LaLiga after suffering an unexpected 2-1 defeat at Villarreal.

Yeremy Pino fired the home side ahead early in the second half, before Karim Benzema equalised from the spot on the hour after Villarreal defender Juan Foyth had been penalised for handball following a VAR review.

Villarreal, though, were soon back in front when David Alaba handled a low cross from Foyth to give away another penalty, which Gerard Moreno slotted in.

Real remain level on points with Barcelona, who can move clear when they play at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, while Villarreal sit fifth following a third straight league win.

Espanyol were denied moving out of the bottom three as Girona struck a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against their derby rivals at at the RCDE Stadium.

Girona, looking to extend their five-game unbeaten run, went ahead through Toni Villa, but Javi Puado had the home side level early in the second half.

Joselu’s header put Espanyol in front with 15 minutes left, but substitute Yangel Herrera struck in the 85th minute to earn a point

Abdon Prats’ stoppage-time header gave Mallorca a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Son Moix.

Juventus paid a moving tribute to Gianluca Vialli ahead of their 1-0 Serie A win over Udinese at the Allianz Arena.

Former Italy, Sampdoria, Juve and Chelsea striker Vialli died aged 58 on Friday following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli won every major trophy on offer, including the Scudetto with Juventus in 1995.

There was minute’s silence before kick-off for both Vialli and former defender Ernesto Castano, who made made 340 appearances for the club between 1958 and 1970. Gianluca Pessotto also read out an emotional open letter to his captain, Vialli.

A fan holds a jersey with the name of former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli
Tributes were paid to former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli, who died on Friday (Marco Alpozzi/AP)

The Bianconeri had Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot back in the side following their World Cup exploits, but it took until the 87th minute to find a breakthrough when Danilo tapped in at the far post.

It was an eighth successive Serie A win, all with clean sheets, for Juve, who closed to within four points of leaders Napoli, who play Sampdoria on Sunday.

Luca Caldirola scored a stoppage-time goal to earn Monza a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri – who beat Napoli on Wednesday night to throw the title race wide open – went ahead through Matteo Darmian after 10 minutes.

The home side, though, were immediately level when Patrick Ciurria curled in his first Serie A goal.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter back in front midway through the first half, which had looked enough for all three points until Caldirola struck in stoppage time, bundling the ball in at the back post.

Inter remain fourth, but missed the chance to move level on points with rivals AC Milan, who have a match in hand.

Elsewhere, a stoppage-time penalty from Nicolas Gonzalez sealed a 2-1 win for Fiorentina over Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry – get over it and go and do something…
3
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
6
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
7
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
9
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
2

More from The Courier

Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Erosion at Montrose.
Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings
Could CBD drinks help as an alternative to booze this Dry January? Image: Shutterstock
What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?
Scottish schools are struggling to recruit teachers. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.
5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night
Jay Henderson netted the Inverness second goal at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy…
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented