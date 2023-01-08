Thousands of Catholics join ‘Walk of Faith’ through Manila

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of Catholics join ‘Walk of Faith’ through Manila

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 7.33am
Many of those taking part in the march wore protective masks (Aaron Favila/AP)
Many of those taking part in the march wore protective masks (Aaron Favila/AP)

Thousands of Catholics have joined a night procession through Manila to venerate a centuries-old charred statue of Jesus Christ, which was not included in the parade to discourage an even larger crowd amid lingering fears over coronavirus.

The 80,000 devotees, many wearing protective masks, joined the 3.7-mile “Walk of Faith” in the Filipino capital, but that was a fraction of the more than one million worshippers who typically converged in pre-pandemic years to pay homage to the life-size Black Nazarene statue in one of Asia’s biggest religious festivals.

In chaotic dawn-to-midnight processions in the past, when the Black Nazarene was paraded on a carriage pulled by ropes, mobs of mostly poor, barefoot devotees in maroon shirts would squeeze their way through the crowd around the slow-moving carriage to throw towels at volunteers, who wiped parts of the statue in the belief that the Nazarene’s powers would cure ailments and ensure good health and a better life.

Religious procession
Tens of thousands joined the ‘Walk of Faith’ in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Without the Nazarene, Sunday’s procession from a historic park by Manila Bay to a church in Quiapo district was orderly but still intense, with many worshippers mumbling prayers and others singing and chanting “Nazareno” as they marched in the early hours of the morning. Many carried replicas of the religious icon.

The procession, which kicked off after a midnight Mass, was completed in less than three hours.

Officials of the church in Quiapo, where the Nazarene is enshrined throughout the year, brought the statue to a grandstand at Rizal Park before Sunday’s procession to allow worshippers to pray before it through the weekend up to Monday, when the annual feast of the Black Nazarene is celebrated. Kissing the statue was prohibited due to fears the action could spread Covid-19.

Woman crying
A devotee cries as she takes part in the procession (Aaron Favila/AP)

Teresa Pateane, 51, carried a Nazarene replica but she said the religious gathering was not the same without the mystical statue amid a sea of worshippers jostling to touch it in a show of piety.

“We are sad because we cannot do the things we used to do, like climbing up the carriage,” she said. “But we are very thankful that the (Black Nazarene) is already on the grandstand. The people can see it again.”

The religious Nazarene procession was suspended at the height of Covid outbreaks in the last two years in the Philippines, one of the south-east Asian countries hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Church officials decided not to parade the Nazarene this year as a precaution, even after the pandemic eased, but organised the religious march as an alternative at a time of widespread social and economic distress.

Black Nazarene statue
The Black Nazarene is believed by devotees to have powers to cure ailments and ensure good health (Aaron Favila/AP)

Police were on alert and deployed thousands of personnel to secure the country’s largest gathering and remind devotees not to congregate too closely for health reasons.

The Nazarene statue is believed to have been brought from Mexico to Manila on a galleon in 1606 by Spanish missionaries. The ship that carried it caught fire, but the charred statue survived.

Many devotees believe the statue’s endurance, from fires and earthquakes through the centuries and intense bombings during the Second World War, is a testament to its miraculous powers.

The spectacle reflects the unique brand of Catholicism, which includes folk superstitions, in Asia’s largest Catholic nation. Dozens of Filipinos have themselves nailed to crosses on Good Friday in another unusual tradition to emulate Christ’s suffering that draws huge crowds of worshippers and tourists each year.

