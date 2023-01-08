Public allowed to view tomb of Pope Benedict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public allowed to view tomb of Pope Benedict

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 9.41am Updated: January 8 2023, 11.39am
People visit the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
People visit the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The tomb of Pope Benedict XVI under St Peter’s Basilica can now be visited by the public.

The pontiff was buried on January 5, immediately following a funeral in St Peter’s Square, and his tomb lies in the grottos under the basilica’s main floor.

The Vatican announced on Saturday that the public could visit the tomb from Sunday morning.

Benedict had lived since 2013 as pope emeritus, following his retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years.

Public view tomb
Members of the public pray in front of the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

He died on December 31 at the age of 95, in the Vatican monastery where he spent his last years.

On Thursday, his long-time secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein imparted a final blessing after Benedict’s body, contained inside three coffins – the cypress one displayed in the square during the funeral presided over by Pope Francis, a zinc one, and an outer one hewn from oak – were lowered into a space in the floor.

The remains were placed in the former tomb of Benedict’s predecessor, St John Paul II. John Paul’s remains were moved up to a chapel on the main floor of the basilica following his 2011 beatification.

Some 50,000 people attended Benedict’s funeral, following three days of his body lying in state in the basilica, an event which drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

The name of Benedict, the Catholic church’s 265th pontiff, was engraved on a white marble slab, the Vatican said.

Tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The tomb lies under the main floor of St Peter’s Basilica (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The Vatican did not say whether Pope Francis had privately visited the completed tomb of Benedict before public viewing was permitted, or might do so at some other time.

On Sunday morning, Francis led a ceremony for the baptism of 13 babies in the Sistine Chapel.

Later, greeting pilgrims and tourists gathered in St Peter’s Square for his noon blessing, Francis quoted from a 2008 homily by Benedict, in which the late pontiff spoke about salvation.

Drawing inspiration from his predecessor’s words, Francis said that the faithful when judging others, including in the Catholic church, should apply not harshness but mercy, “sharing the wounds and the fragilities” and avoiding divisions.

Francis has been criticised in some quarters by those who favoured Benedict’s more conservative stances because his funeral homily made only a mere mention of the late pontiff.

While Benedict and Francis had openly spoken of each other with respect, tensions festered for years between loyalists of both men.

