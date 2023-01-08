Man charged with murder after remains found in pond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with murder after remains found in pond

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 10.25am Updated: January 8 2023, 10.38am
Police at the scene where the remains were found (Essex Police/PA)
Police at the scene where the remains were found (Essex Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.

Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.

Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.

A second man, 23, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released on bail until March while police inquiries continue.

He and Clark were arrested on January 4.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, head of Essex major crime, said: “Quite clearly this is a significant stage in the investigation into the death of Phillip Lewis.

“Over the last eight days, we have had a team of dedicated detectives and forensic experts who have pieced together what we believe to be the circumstances around Phillip’s death.

“That work does not stop at the point of charge and in many ways this is still the beginning of complex investigation into the death of a 59-year-old man who was a son and a friend.

Det Supt Rob Kirby
Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby has appealed to the public for information (Aaron Chown/PA)

“One element of that work continues today as, alongside our partners, we continue to drain Oakwood Pond to allow for further investigation of the area to take place.”

Mr Kirby also appealed to anyone who had come into contact with Mr Lewis since November to come forward, and for anyone living in the area around Oakwood Pond, or the estates coming off Harberts Road, with CCTV or doorbell video systems to contact police.

Detectives also want to speak to anyone who regularly visits Oakwood Pond and the surrounding area who has seen anything suspicious in the last two months.

Members of the public are asked to call the dedicated hotline on 0800 051 4526, or submit information online at

mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q39-PO1

.

Brandy the dog who discovered Phillip Lewis' remains
Brandy the dog discovered the remains (Aaron Chown/PA)

A local man, Paul, who did not wish to give his last name, said his dog Brandy had found the remains.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “It was my dog with my son-in-law and they were at the pond, and the dog pulled him down towards the water.

“(My son-in-law) thought he was going for the ball because the ball was in the water.

“But no, he went through the water and stopped dead, you know how dogs do, and there were two body parts.”

