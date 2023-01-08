Alex Iwobi injury blow for Everton as midfielder faces three weeks out of action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to be sidelined for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury he sustained in Friday night’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Everton confirmed the news following a scan and said Iwobi’s injury will be “managed conservatively” by their medical team.

Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) January 8, 2023

Iwobi was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half at Old Trafford after being caught in a challenge by Tyrell Malacia.

The news will come as a blow to Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has started the Nigerian in all but one of the club’s 21 games in all competitions this season.