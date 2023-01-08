Australia denied clean sweep as South Africa dig in to draw third Test in Sydney By Press Association January 8 2023, 12.13pm Australia clinched a 2-0 series win over South Africa in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Australia missed their chance to seal a place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval after being held to draw in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney. A win would have guaranteed the hosts a place in the June final but they will now head to India next month needing just one draw from their four-Test series. A series win to savour for our men’s team 🏆 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/dCi0JiQqVh— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 8, 2023 South Africa were thoroughly outplayed in the first two Tests and looked set to lose the third until rain lost 49 overs across the first two days. Following on after being bowled out for 255, the South Africans reached 106 for two largely thanks to an unbeaten 42 from Sarel Erwee. Despite falling short of booking their place at The Oval, the result still meant Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale 2 ‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes 3 Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration 4 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 5 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 2 6 Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway 7 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 8 Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss… 9 Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag 10 Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award… More from The Courier Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus… Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city 3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen 4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities 4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for… 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest… Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure Editor's Picks 4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for wasteful Pars ‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure Fiona is all smiles as Perthshire mobile dental service geared for success 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness Perth Citizens Advice Bureau brings in more staff to cope with cost of living demand Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest for improvement Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 4 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 5 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 6 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions