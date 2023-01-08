Ukrainians honour dead fighter with outdoor funeral in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainians honour dead fighter with outdoor funeral in Kyiv

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 2.32pm
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard by the coffin of their comrade Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in a battle with Russian forces in Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday January 8 2023 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard by the coffin of their comrade Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in a battle with Russian forces in Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday January 8 2023 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners have gathered in chilly weather in Kyiv to pay tribute to a soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Bakhmut, the strategic city under siege on the eastern front.

An open casket, outdoor service was held in the capital’s Independence Square for Major Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in Bakhmut on January 2.

Fellow soldiers carried the coffin while others knelt on the ground.

A bugle played and, later, a male quartet sang solemn hymns as an Orthodox priest conducted the service attended by about 200 people.

People kneeling as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in a battle with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday January 8 2023
People kneeling as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in a battle with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday January 8 2023 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Yurchenko, 45, nicknamed Happy, volunteered for the army after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

He had been head of security for TIU Canada, an energy company operating in Ukraine, according to a Facebook post.

Mr Yurchenko was well-known as a Ukrainian patriot as he had been a participant in pro-democracy demonstrations in 2004/2005 and later in 2014 which ousted Viktor Yanukovych as president.

Independence Square was the centre of both demonstrations so it was fitting as the site for Mr Yurchenko’s funeral.

“He was the best Ukrainian, a kind father, a very responsible person,” said Yurii Zhukovskyi, a Ukrainian soldier.

“It is a very heavy loss because these are the best people in Ukraine and they are dying. It is a great pity. And no matter how many enemies are killed, we are sorry for one such person.”

A cupola lies on the ground in front of an Orthodox church destroyed by Russian forces in the recently retaken village of Bogorodychne, Ukraine
A cupola lies on the ground in front of an Orthodox church destroyed by Russian forces in the recently retaken village of Bogorodychne, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Another fellow soldier, Ruslan Boyko, praised Mr Yurchenko’s positive outlook.

“He was a very brave, very cheerful person who always tried to help everyone, to be ahead in any situation,” Mr Boiko said.

He said Mr Yurchenko was always ready “to take on more responsibility, more tasks and protect everyone as much as possible”.

Olesia Yurchenko, the fallen soldier’s 22-year-old daughter and eldest child, said the family is grieving his death but trying to live by his principles.

“It is about everyone cherishing their virtues: hard work, kindness, honesty, loyalty to their country, their family,” she said.

“Because this is what my father taught me – not to give up, not to retreat.”

She said her father “always said that we still have to build the country… build Ukraine.”

