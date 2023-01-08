Possible sightings of mother missing with partner and new baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Possible sightings of mother missing with partner and new baby

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 4.35pm
A CCTV image which is believed to be Constance Marten outside Harwich Port in Essex on Saturday (GMP/PA)
A CCTV image which is believed to be Constance Marten outside Harwich Port in Essex on Saturday (GMP/PA)

A mother who has disappeared with her newborn baby and partner may have been spotted twice at sites more than 200 miles away from where they went missing  three days ago, police say.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe Constance Marten may have been seen in Essex, firstly near to Harwich Port on Saturday at 9am and then in Colchester around an hour later.

Ms Marten, who was wrapped in a large red scarf at the Harwich Port sighting, are appealing for her to make contact and seek medical assistance as it appears that neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

Constance Marten missing
Constance Marten has been missing since Thursday (GMP/PA) 

Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and the child have been missing since their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday evening.

The family then walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

GMP said: “Evidence suggests that Constance has very recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

“With it being three days now, officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the newborn baby which is everyone’s priority and are asking for Constance and any members of the public who have any information to reach out to ensure they are safe and well.”

Mr Gordon is described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.

Constance Marten missing
 Mark Gordon has not been seen since Thursday evening (GMP/PA)

GMP’s head of public protection, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, previously said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance: Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public, not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

“If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services.

“GMP can be contacted via live chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact GMP on 999 quoting 2657 05/01/23 or via gmp.police.uk.

