Steve Evans hails ‘magical’ victory as Stevenage dump Aston Villa out of FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Steve Evans hails ‘magical’ victory as Stevenage dump Aston Villa out of FA Cup

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 8.18pm Updated: January 8 2023, 9.25pm
Steve Evans celebrated the victory over Villa (PA)
Steve Evans celebrated the victory over Villa (PA)

Triumphant boss Steve Evans admits his grandkids will be hearing about Stevenage’s stunning FA Cup win over Aston Villa for years.

The League Two promotion chasers grabbed two late goals to seal a brilliant 2-1 third-round comeback victory at Villa Park.

Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot, Leander Dendoncker having been sent off for fouling Campbell in the box.

It was an embarrassing exit for Villa, who had taken a first-half lead through Morgan Sanson, and Stevenage’s victory comes exactly 12 years after they also knocked Newcastle out in the third round.

“I’ve got grandkids, little Joseph, James and Mimi will be hearing about in the next few years,” said Evans after booking a fourth round trip to Stoke.

“I’ve had some magical moments, I’ve been in charge of lots of wins over Championship clubs but if you come away to a Premier League club like Aston Villa…it’s up there with them.

“It’s magical for the players, the chairman and for the town of Stevenage to see over 3,000 fans and winning the way we did, it’s the FA Cup and what dreams are made of.

“I said to the players they will have a dream they will talk to the kids and grandkids about.

“We stayed in the game and the plan all week was make sure we were in the game at 75 minutes. If we were in the game at 75 minutes I knew we had an incredibly fit group and I could use the lads who have hearts the size of Big Ben.”

Villa struggled to assert any authority against well-drilled Stevenage and the visitors thought they had taken the lead after 17 minutes when Danny Rose converted Luke Norris’ cross, only for the offside flag to cut short celebrations.

Dean Campbell celebrates the winner
Dean Campbell celebrates the winner (Nick Potts/PA)

The hosts were one-paced but did conjure one piece of quality in the first half to create the opener when Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings combined to tee up Sanson to drill in.

Norris clipped the bar in response but Villa’s opener should have provided the platform for victory yet a combination of resolute defending and poor finishing kept Stevenage in the game.

Calum Chambers prodded wide and Bailey’s wayward finishing continued before a stunning finale.

With five minutes left Robin Olsen found Dendoncker on the edge of his own box and he was immediately closed down by Campbell.

The midfielder dragged him back and, after referee Graham Scott initially gave a free-kick, he awarded a penalty and sent the midfielder off.

Reid buried the spot kick and, two minutes later, Stevenage completed their dramatic comeback. Villa switched off from a short corner with Campbell allowed to advance and beat Olsen at his near post.

Aston Villa v Stevenage – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Villa Park
Unai Emery was disappointed with his side (PA)

“We have to continue the process, be very demanding like I was but maybe more now,” said boss Unai Emery.

“Each match is giving us more information. I want to work with the players, I want to create a bigger mentality. Sometimes it (losing) could be the first step.

“We can’t think we are better and we are Aston Villa and they are in League Two. I am upset, disappointed, I’m sorry for our supporters.

“When they score the last five minutes we were upset and didn’t control our minds. I know sometimes we have to lose and to take mistakes. We have to use it to learn as soon as possible thinking we can create a new way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented