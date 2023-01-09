Travellers not convinced airlines would treat them fairly during delays – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travellers not convinced airlines would treat them fairly during delays – survey

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 12.03am
Nearly two out of five airline passengers lack confidence they would be treated fairly if something went wrong, a new survey suggests (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nearly two out of five (39%) airline passengers lack confidence that they would be treated fairly if something went wrong, a new survey suggests.

Consumer group Which? said its poll of 1,000 adults who flew from a UK airport in the first 10 months of last year shows aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) should be handed stronger powers.

Travellers who had suffered a delay with their most recent flight were the most likely to express doubt they would receive fair treatment in future, with 49% holding that view.

Many airline passengers suffered major disruption last year as the aviation industry failed to cope with the spike in demand for travel following the scrapping of coronavirus restrictions.

Under UK consumer laws, passengers are entitled to assistance and compensation when flights are delayed or cancelled depending on the extent and cause of the disruption, and the length of the flight.

But Which? warned that “repeated failures” by airlines to make customers aware of their rights indicates there is “a systemic problem in the travel sector, which the CAA currently has limited powers to correct”.

The CAA has civil powers to take enforcement action against airlines, but court cases typically take several years to be concluded.

Government proposals to give the CAA more powers were consulted on in early 2022, but no changes have been made.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it will “set out next steps in due course”.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “After the unacceptable delays and disruption experienced by travellers last year, it is concerning, though perhaps unsurprising, to find that almost two-fifths of travellers express a lack of confidence that they’ll receive fair treatment from their airlines should things go awry in future.

“The Transport Secretary must urgently set out plans to equip the aviation regulator with greater enforcement powers so it can properly hold airlines to account when they mistreat passengers and neglect their legal responsibilities.

“Without decisive action, some airlines will continue to be emboldened to fail passengers, as we’ve seen repeatedly in the last few years.”

CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: “We have regularly asked for stronger consumer enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines on airlines.

“This would allow us to take faster action when appropriate and bring our powers in line with other sectoral regulators.

“If implemented, proposals outlined in the Government’s consultation on enforcement powers, which were supported by the Transport Select Committee, will improve passenger rights and equip us with better tools to act swiftly and effectively for the benefit of consumers.”

A DfT spokesman said: “It’s vital passengers feel confident when flying, and if flights are disrupted airlines are responsible for issuing refunds and compensation where necessary.

“Our Aviation Passenger Charter provides passengers with information on their rights, and we have consulted on a range of measures to improve passenger protections, including greater powers for the CAA.”

