Just 4% of men applying to be sperm donors end up donating – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Just 4% of men applying to be sperm donors end up donating – study

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 12.03am
New research shows trends in sperm donation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
New research shows trends in sperm donation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Just 4% of men who apply to be sperm donors in Denmark and the US – from which the UK takes over half its donations – get through the process, new research shows.

The British expert behind the study said the UK’s system for sperm donation is flawed and more must be done to make it easier for men to donate.

Figures released in November show that more than half of men (52%) newly registered in the UK as sperm donors are from overseas, with the US and Demark the greatest exporters to Britain.

This is up from around a quarter (22%) in 2010.

With such a heavy reliance on imported sperm, a team of researchers led by the University of Sheffield decided to look at data on who donates.

They examined figures from one of the world’s largest sperm banks, Cryos International, on 11,700 men from Denmark and the US who applied to be donors.

The findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction, found that just 3.79% of the men (444) were accepted as donors and had samples frozen and released for use.

Most of those who initially applied either cancelled their application, failed to respond, did not attend an appointment or did not return a questionnaire.

Others had a health issue that meant they could not donate, some failed a screening test and others did not have enough mobile sperm.

Lead author of the study, Allan Pacey, professor of andrology and head of the department of oncology and metabolism at the University of Sheffield, said he hoped the study would help improve recruitment and retention processes.

On the fact so few men end up donating sperm for use, Prof Pacey told the PA news agency “you’ve got to really attract a huge number to even apply in the first place to get to the right numbers at the end”.

He added: “One of the criticisms of companies like Cryos is that they’re flooding the market with sperm and they don’t uphold the same standards.

“But they absolutely do, according to what we found in this paper – it’s just really, really hard, wherever you are, to recruit.”

He said not being able to remain anonymous in the UK is a barrier to some men donating, adding that his own experience of running a sperm bank also saw just 4% of men ending up as donors.

“In the UK, you can only become a donor if you agreed to be identifiable and there simply aren’t enough guys in the UK that are willing to do that, or we haven’t managed to tempt them enough, because we haven’t got an advertising system that targets them,” he said.

“They tend to be older men, men that have completed their own families.

“I just don’t think that the UK system is set up in the right way.

“It relies on individual donors thinking of the idea and then contacting their clinic, which may be miles away from them.

“If you live in Inverness are you going to travel to Aberdeen to donate?

“I think we need to change the system  – we need a system like the blood donation one where you can go to a local hospital or there are donor sessions in village halls, and it’s much easier.

“To donate sperm now, you’ve often got to travel to the local sperm bank, which may not be where you live.”

He said if researchers “can study donor recruitment like this, we might be able to change it so that it becomes more efficient or cheaper.”

Asked why most donations to the UK are from Denmark and the US, he said: “There is something about Danish men that I think is very different, they are much more altruistic, much more open, much more relaxed about this kind of thing.

“In the States, I don’t know the answer, but there are big sperm banks all over the United States.”

In the UK, sperm donors can receive up to £35 per clinic visit to cover expenses, with more available if expenses for things like travel, accommodation or childcare cost more.

Cryos International says on its website it offers up to about £59 per donation, with a minimum of about £24

Dr Anne-Bine Skytte, medical director at Cryos International said: “If we can recruit donors more easily then this will help keep costs down for patients in the UK and elsewhere who often buy donor sperm with their own money because it’s not funded by the NHS.”

Any man in the UK interested in donating sperm should contact their local licensed clinic, sperm bank or look on the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) website.

Clare Ettinghausen, HFEA director of Strategy and corporate Affairs, said: “HFEA data shows that since 1991, donor conception has led to the birth of over 70,000 children and although the number of people choosing to donate sperm in the UK has remained consistent in recent years, the number of sperm imported into, and used for donation in the UK has increased. It’s possible this is in response to a lack of ethnically diverse donors available in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
3
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
4
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
6
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
7
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security

Editor's Picks

Most Commented