Mary McCartney to curate exhibition of photos from Cunard archives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mary McCartney to curate exhibition of photos from Cunard archives

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 9.56am
Elizabeth Taylor on board Cunard’s Queen Mary ship (Cunard/PA)
Elizabeth Taylor on board Cunard’s Queen Mary ship (Cunard/PA)

Luxury cruise line Cunard is to celebrate 100 years of onboard photographs with an exhibition curated by Mary McCartney.

Images showing Hollywood stars including Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant are among the pictures from the archives which could be displayed along with photos from guests in the Sea Views exhibition.

Photographer Mary McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul, will curate the exhibition of 100 images.

Images such as this one of actor Cary Grant on the Queen Mary could be included in a Sea Views exhibition to mark 100 years of onboard photographers on Cunard cruise liners (Cunard/PA)
Images such as this one of actor Cary Grant on the Queen Mary could be included in a Sea Views exhibition to mark 100 years of onboard photographers on Cunard cruise liners (Cunard/PA)

She said: “I’m pleased to curate an exhibition within this treasure trove of 100 years of onboard photography.

“I’m looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand-pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel.”

Sian Wilks, Cunard archivist at the University of Liverpool Library, added: “With over 14,000 images stored in the Cunard archives in Liverpool – the founding home port of Cunard Line – we have a wealth of memories from the 1920s to present day to choose from.”

Guests are being asked to share photographs they have taken while on a cruise for the collection, which will mark 100 years since onboard photographers were introduced to the ships and since the first-ever round-the-world cruise on the Laconia.

Cunard president Sture Myrmell said: “We’re extremely proud of Cunard’s 183-year history and particularly the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago.

“What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who’ve travelled with us.

“We’re delighted to be working with the wonderful Mary McCartney to create this exhibition and can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments that our guests have captured over the years.”

The digital exhibition will go live later this year, with further details to be announced nearer the time.

Photographs of moments captured on board Cunard ships can be submitted until February 5 at www.cunard.com/seaviews.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
3
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
4
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
6
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
7
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security

Editor's Picks

Most Commented