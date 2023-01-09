Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 11.18am
Harry and Meghan may retreat from the spotlight in the short term after recent revelations (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry and Meghan may retreat from the spotlight in the short term after recent revelations (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.

But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.

Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He’s watched other people tell that story over and over again, including journalists such as myself.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
The Duke of Sussex gave a candid interview on ITV (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think this is Harry finally wanting to put his voice on the historical royal record.

“Of course, that does come with some downsides for those who have been part of his journey. We heard some sort of really startling confessions and stories about members of the royal family, particularly when it comes to Camilla and her relationship with the press.

“This is really just Harry sort of pulling the curtain back on it all. We’re actually getting, I guess, the look behind palace walls that we’ve always wanted.”

Mr Scobie said Harry is clearly “very confident in the story that he’s telling” and that it has taken him a long time to get to this point.

Mr Scobie was asked if he gets the feeling from Harry and Meghan’s team that this is how they intend to continue, and he said he thinks the couple “have to be quite careful right now”, adding there has been a lot of focus on their private life recently and their brand has been “very much about drama” and a “soap opera” that has been played out publicly.

“I think we’re going to see, for the rest of this year, a couple sort of retreating from a lot of what we’ve seen over the last few months.

“They’ve both shared their sides of the story. Harry more in many, many ways, in more ways than we could have ever imagined.

“There isn’t really much else to say and so I think we will see a shift in the months ahead. That said, when it comes to talking about reconciliation, that is very difficult after the amount that he has shared in this book,” he said.

