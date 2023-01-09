College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 1.00pm
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk (AP)
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk (AP)

Officials at a vocational college in an eastern Ukrainian city have dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukraine’s troops were killed in a missile strike there.

Russian officials had specifically named the college in Kramatorsk as the target of an attack, but college chiefs said that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms.

The Russian defence ministry said its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian troops in the city, killing 600 of them, late on Saturday.

Associated Press reporters visiting the scene in sunny weather on Monday saw a four-storey concrete building with most of its windows blown out.

Ukraine soldiers
Ukrainian servicemen administer first aid to a wounded soldier in a shelter in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region (AP)

Inside, locals were cleaning up debris, sweeping up broken glass and hurling broken furniture out into a missile crater below.

A separate, six-storey college building was largely undamaged. There were neither signs of a Ukrainian military presence nor any casualties.

Yana Pristupa, the college’s deputy director, scoffed at Moscow’s claims of hitting a troop concentration.

“Nobody saw a single spot of blood anywhere,” she told the AP. “Everyone saw yesterday that no-one carried out any bodies. It’s just people cleaning up.”

She said that before the war began last February the school had more than 300 students, most of them studying mechanical engineering, with most lessons moving online when Russia invaded.

The students “are now in shock”, she said, adding: “What a great facility it was.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials quickly denied the Russian claims it had lost a large number of soldiers in the attack.

Smoke from shelling
Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, in the Donetsk region (AP)

Despite the absence of any evidence that hundreds of Ukrainian troops died in the strike, Moscow stood firm on its claims.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said reports from the scene did not shake senior officials’ faith in defence authorities.

“The defence ministry is the main, legitimate and comprehensive source of information about the course of the special military operation,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, using the Kremlin’s term for the war.

During the war, both sides have regularly claimed killing hundreds of each other’s soldiers in attacks. The claims can seldom be independently verified.

Moscow’s allegations may have backfired domestically, however, as some Russian military bloggers criticised the Kremlin’s claims about the Kramatorsk strike.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank said the bloggers “responded negatively to the Russian (Ministry of defence’s) claim, pointing out that the Russian MoD frequently presents fraudulent claims and criticising Russian military leadership for fabricating a story … instead of holding Russian leadership responsible for the losses accountable”.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian serviceman of Karpatska Sich battalion tests his AK-74 rifle near the recently retaken town of Lyman, Ukraine (AP)

A Russian defence spokesman said the strikes on Kramatorsk were in retaliation over Ukraine’s attack in Makiivka on New Year’s Eve, in which at least 89 Russian soldiers gathered at a temporary barracks died, according to Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities said the death toll in that attack ran into the hundreds.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago and an embarrassing loss.

Such revenge strikes have occurred before. When Ukraine in early October struck a bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a key symbol of Russian power in the region, the Kremlin sent a first massive barrage against Ukraine’s energy facilities.

It was billed as retaliation for the bridge attack and heralded a period of relentless bombardments against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Monday that at least three civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in the country over the previous 24 hours as nine Ukrainian regions in the south-east of the country were shelled.

