Harry accuses Camilla of sacrificing him on ‘her personal PR altar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry accuses Camilla of sacrificing him on ‘her personal PR altar’

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 2.14pm Updated: January 9 2023, 4.04pm
The Duke of Sussex claimed the Queen Consort ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’, in the latest interview to promote his controversial memoir, Spare (ITV/PA)
The Duke of Sussex claimed the Queen Consort ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’, in the latest interview to promote his controversial memoir, Spare (ITV/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has attacked the reputation of the Queen Consort describing her as “dangerous” and criticising her attempts to rehabilitate her “image” at his cost.

In a series of interviews to promote his controversial memoirs, Harry gave an unflinching assessment of Camilla but also sympathised with the royal describing her as not an “evil stepmother”.

Harry attacked what he claimed was Camilla’s attempts to remake her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA).

Queen Elizabeth II death
Harry smiles as his grandmother, the Queen, reviews him and other officers during the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (James Vellacott/PA)

Speaking separately to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Harry said Camilla’s willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her “dangerous” and there would be “bodies left in the street because of that”.

The extent of the break-down of his relationship with the his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales was revealed when Harry told CNN he was “not texting” William and had not spoken to Charles for “quite a while”.

Camilla’s public image was transformed from royal mistress to Queen Consort after Diana, Princess of Wales famously alluded to her in the BBC Panorama documentary, saying “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

But her most significant role is in supporting the King, just four months into his reign, following the death of the Queen and Harry’s opinion of Camilla is likely to further deepen his division with Charles.

The GMA co-host read an extract from Harry’s book that was critical of the Queen Consort: “In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles and Camilla on their wedding day. Reuters

Reading another excerpt, he said: “I have complex feelings about gaining a step parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

Asked what Camilla had “done” at that point, Harry replied: “I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know. Being being the third person within my parents’ marriage and she had a reputation, or an image, to rehabilitate.

“Whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way of doing it.”

Questioned further about his relationship with his step-mother, Harry added: “We haven’t spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her we’re perfectly pleasant with each other.

“She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”

Prince of Wales and Camilla take a stroll
The Prince of Wales walks with his close friend Camilla Parker-Bowles, through Green Park in central London, on their way to the Ritz hotel, from St James’s Palace, for the annual Christmas party for his staff (Matthew Fearn/PA)

The publication of Harry’s book Spare, which is due out on Tuesday, was reportedly delayed following the death of the Queen but the duke insisted his grandmother was not angry or upset with him about wanting to step down as a senior working royal.

“No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her.” the duke told GMA.

“She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it got to that point.”

The first of four interviews given to UK and US broadcasters with ITV presenter Tom Bradby, began with Harry denying he branded the royals racist as he accused his family of “getting into bed with the devil” a reference to the British press.

But the TV ratings war was won by BBC’s Happy Valley with 5.3 million viewers tuning in, according to overnight figures, while the much-anticipated interview with the Duke of Sussex on ITV was watched by a Sunday audience of 4.1 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

John Potter was speaking ahead of Kelty Hearts' SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'…
Nicola Sturgeon was challenged over the A&E crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
St Johnstone celebrate going 2-0 ahead in their last meeting with Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
The trial has heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Having undergone Mercedes-Benz training, the AM Agri team now look forward to supporting Unimog customers Picture shows; AM Agri co-owner and Service Manager Ross Anderson, centre, is pictured with technicians, from left, from left, Andris Petkevics, Kyle Baillie, Allan Graham and Stuart Taylor. . Forfar. Supplied by Mercedes-Benz Trucks Date; 21/12/2022
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
The RSNO in performance.
REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented