Besiktas: No break clause in reported Man Utd target Wout Weghorst’s loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Besiktas: No break clause in reported Man Utd target Wout Weghorst’s loan deal

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 2.34pm Updated: January 9 2023, 4.38pm
Wout Weghorst, on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, has emerged as a target for Manchester United (David Davies/PA)
Wout Weghorst, on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, has emerged as a target for Manchester United (David Davies/PA)

Manchester United’s hopes of striking a deal for Netherlands international Wout Weghorst lie in the hands of Besiktas after the Turkish club dismissed reports that his loan deal from Burnley includes a break clause.

Weghorst has emerged as a January target for United with Erik ten Hag keen to bring in another striker to ease the burden on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 30-year-old Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg for £12million last January but was then allowed to leave on loan in the summer following the Clarets’ relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst scored two goals against Argentina at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

The 6ft 6in striker has scored nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this term, including the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa.

He appeared to wave goodbye to the club’s supporters after that match, but the Istanbul club are not ready to let him walk away just yet.

A club statement on Monday said: “The claim that there is an exit clause in our player’s contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million euros (£2.2million) in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo (David Davies/PA)

Besiktas would want compensation before allowing Weghorst’s loan to be terminated early, particularly as their agreement with Burnley included an option to buy.

United are looking to the loan market to bring in an extra player after spending more than £200million in the summer.

United have until midday on Friday to complete a deal if any new signing is to be eligible for Saturday’s Manchester derby against neighbours City.

The lack of depth in the attacking departments will have a bearing on Ten Hag’s selection decisions for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Charlton.

With the derby looming, Ten Hag must carefully manage his resources having said on Friday night that Anthony Martial does not currently have the fitness levels needed to be able to play every few days.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended and his natural replacement, Donny van de Beek, is injured, while Jadon Sancho is unavailable as he continues to train alone on his way back to full fitness.

Even without key players, United will be strong favourites against mid-table League One opposition as they look to advance to the last four.

The League Cup was the last trophy United lifted back in 2017, before the likes of Diogo Dalot signed, and the Portugal full-back is desperate to fix that.

“I think it has to be an obsession for us to win trophies, to win things,” the 23-year-old told a fans’ press conference on Monday.

“I think you guys feel even more than me, you are here longer than me, that we have to win. This club is about winning trophies.

“It is about competing and fighting in every trophy that we are in. And this Carabao (Cup) is not smaller than a Champions League, than a Europa League. Obviously, it’s different dimensions, but for us it’s a trophy and we want to win it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

John Potter was speaking ahead of Kelty Hearts' SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'…
Nicola Sturgeon was challenged over the A&E crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
St Johnstone celebrate going 2-0 ahead in their last meeting with Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
The trial has heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Having undergone Mercedes-Benz training, the AM Agri team now look forward to supporting Unimog customers Picture shows; AM Agri co-owner and Service Manager Ross Anderson, centre, is pictured with technicians, from left, from left, Andris Petkevics, Kyle Baillie, Allan Graham and Stuart Taylor. . Forfar. Supplied by Mercedes-Benz Trucks Date; 21/12/2022
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
The RSNO in performance.
REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented