Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football aged 33

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football aged 33

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 3.34pm Updated: January 9 2023, 7.44pm
Gareth Bale applauds the Wales fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gareth Bale applauds the Wales fans (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football.

Bale, Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Bale, 33, wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Speculation over Bale’s future has constantly been debated in recent seasons with his playing time at club level limited but his importance to Wales has never waned and he fired them to a first World Cup since 1958 with a deflected winner against Ukraine last summer.

He left Real Madrid not long after to sign for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC and scored in his final club outing in November to help them win the MLS Cup with a penalty shoot-out success over Philadelphia Union.

It would prove the 17th trophy won by Bale during a glittering career and provided him with momentum ahead of Wales’ historic return to the world stage this winter.

Bale scored from the penalty spot in his country’s 1-1 draw with USA, but defeats to Iran and England saw Wales bow out in the group stage in Qatar.

While the five-time Champions League winner insisted that he may carry on, the Cardiff-born attacker has now decided to hang up his boots.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Gareth Bale enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

“My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career,” Bale said.

“My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am. The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.

“Thank you to every one of you for being on this journey with me.

“So for now I am stepping back, but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins. After all, the dragon on my shirt is all I need.”

Bale first made his mark after progressing through Southampton’s academy and marked his early appearances as a 16-year-old with a free-kick goal against Derby that would become his trademark.

A move to Tottenham in 2007 followed and after a tricky start in London, the Welshman firmly caught the attention of the football world with a string of dazzling displays at White Hart Lane, most notably in the Champions League during the 2010-11 campaign.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – Villa Park
Bale starred for Tottenham before moving to Real Madrid for a then world record fee (David Davies/PA)

Real Madrid came calling and a then-world record fee of £85.1million saw him swap the Premier League for LaLiga.

Bale would spend nine years at the Bernabeu and even though his time in the Spanish capital was full of ups and downs, he would depart after becoming the most decorated British player to grace foreign shores.

The attacker was central to four of the five Champions League titles won by Madrid during his spell and memorably scored a wonder goal in the triumph over Liverpool in 2018.

It was with his country where Bale was at his best consistently though, scoring 44 goals and helping Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals in incredible fashion before ending their long wait for a World Cup return last year.

Bale added: “I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old.

“To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team-mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable.

“I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

Altar Group staff. Image: Altar Group.
Tayside creative agency Altar Group secures contracts worth £250,000
Your burger needn't cost the Earth. Image: PA Photo/Andrew Burton.
Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teacher strike case studiess Picture shows; Sharon Iddir, striking teacher. Glenrothes. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 11/01/2023
Why we are striking: Fife teachers reveal the cutbacks at home and impact on…
Simon Howie has the haggis ready for Burns Night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Step inside Simon Howie's 'pudding room' to find out how more than two million…
Will Angus Gunn and Ben Doak soon be Scotland internationals? Images: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Steve Clarke right to see if Angus Gunn has changed mind on…
London, UK - April 4, 2019: Vegetables are seen in an aisle of a Tesco supermarket. Britain's Tesco is the world's third largest supermarket retailer after America's Walmart and France's Carrefour.
NFUS fears farms will lose energy aid
Bill Ireland died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Image: Police Scotland
Man who died at Rejects store in Kirkcaldy named as 62-year-old Bill Ireland
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
Courier - Matteo Bell - Bookers GV - CR0040574 - Dunfermline - Picture shows: GV of Bookers Cash & Carry Dunfermline where a Facebook page posted about it having been evacuated due to a suspicious package being found within the premises. Police, firies and ambulances were apparently all present. 11/01/2023- Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Report of suspicious package forces evacuation of Dunfermline cash and carry
To go with story by Louise Gowans. Onlookers on both the north and south banks of the Forth Estuary were treated to a spectacular this weekend as one of the most remarkable marine operations ever undertaken on the river unfolded before their eyes. In an operation spanning two days, Allseas? Pioneering Spirit ? at 382 metres long and 124 metres wide, the largest construction vessel in the world ? transferred its huge cargo of a topside drilling platform onto the 200 metre long cargo barge, the Iron Lady, on Saturday. The following morning the Pioneering Spirit, which was specifically designed for the single-lift installation and removal of large offshore platforms, separated from the Iron Lady and the cargo barge was towed clear. The Pioneering Spirit then set off once more for the North Sea. Picture shows; Aerial image of the Iron Lady barge with its cargo of a topside drilling platform for decommissioning being towed by Forth Ports tugs at the Forth Bridges into The Port of Rosyth
EXCLUSIVE: Fife jobs boost as Forth Ports to get 'freeport' status

Editor's Picks