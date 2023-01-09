The highs and lows of Gareth Bale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The highs and lows of Gareth Bale

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 5.06pm Updated: January 9 2023, 5.22pm
Gareth Bale has hung up his boots after a 17-year playing career (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gareth Bale has hung up his boots after a 17-year playing career (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement as a player.

The 33-year-old is his country’s most-capped player with 111 appearances and won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the highs and lows of Bale’s career.

Bale made his first-team debut for Southampton aged 16 in 2006
Bale made his first-team debut for Southampton aged 16 in 2006

High – Aged 16 years and 315 days, became the youngest player to represent Wales, setting up Rob Earnshaw’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on his international debut in 2006.

Low – After being named Football League Young Player of the Year, playing left-back in his breakthrough season, he sustained injury on his final Southampton appearance as the club suffered defeat to Derby in the Championship play-offs.

Low – Moved to Tottenham for a fee potentially rising to £10million in 2007, but the club failed to register a win during his first 24 Premier League appearances.

High – After going more than two-and-a-half years without scoring, a spell which included the first red card of his career,  struck winning goals in successive matches as Spurs beat London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in April 2010.

High – A sensational Champions League hat-trick in a 4-3 loss to Inter Milan at San Siro in October 2010 confirmed his status as one of Europe’s top stars.

High – Netted 21 Premier League goals during the 2012-13 season, helping earn a world-record £85million move to Madrid.

Bale scored 21 Premier League goals for Tottenham during the 2012/13 season
Bale scored 21 Premier League goals for Tottenham during the 2012/13 season

High – Notched his first El Clasico goal against Barcelona to secure Copa del Rey glory before becoming the first Welshman to score in a Champions League final by heading home in the 4-1 extra-time success over Atletico Madrid.

High – In 2016 he lifted the Champions League trophy for a second time after scoring in a penalty shoot-out as Real once again defeated city rivals Atletico in the final.

High – Scored three times at Euro 2016 as Wales enjoyed a fairytale run to the semi-finals of the competition in France, upsetting Belgium along the way.

Low – In November 2016 was ruled out for around four months after damaging ankle tendons in a Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

High – Returned from injury to help Real become LaLiga champions for the first time in five years.

Low – Despite capping the 2016-17 season with a third Champions League title in his hometown of Cardiff, the success was bittersweet on a personal level as he was only a late substitute in the final against Juventus.

Bale scored twice in the 2018 Champions League final win against Liverpool, his first with a brilliant overhead kick
Bale scored twice in the 2018 Champions League final win against Liverpool, his first with a brilliant overhead kick

High – Surpassed Ian Rush as Wales’ record goalscorer following a hat-trick against China in March 2018. He scored 41 goals for his country.

High – Again substitute for a Champions League final, but this time came off the bench to score a brace for Madrid – including a stunning overhead kick – to earn a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Kiev.

Low – Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, enjoyed a prolific 2018-19 season but Real disappointingly finished third in LaLiga for the second year in a row, 17 points adrift of champions Barcelona.

Low – In the summer of 2019, Real boss Zinedine Zidane announced he was willing to let Bale leave the Bernabeu but insisted it was “nothing personal”.

Low – The Welshman had angered Madrid supporters by pretending to fall asleep while sat on the bench during Real’s 2-0 win against Alaves in July 2020. He was left out for the trip to the Etihad Stadium by Zidane, with the manager claiming Bale chose not to be part of the squad.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane sent on Bale as a late substitute during the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane sent on Bale as a late substitute during the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff

High – Having returned Tottenham on a season-long loan in September 2020, scored his first goal back at the London club when stepping off the bench in a 2-1 home win against Brighton.

High – Netted a hat-trick for Tottenham against Sheffield United and struck two more in a 4-2 win at Leicester on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

High – Captained Wales at Euro 2020 and made two assists as Wales reached the round of 16 with a 2-0 win against Turkey.

High – The forward proved inspirational for Wales as they qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958. Scored both goals in a 2-0 play-off semi-final win against Austria and his deflected free-kick in the play-off final against Ukraine secured his country a place at Qatar 2022.

Low – Made just seven appearances for Madrid during the 2021-22 season and confirmed his exit from the club on Twitter in June 2022.

Low – After joining Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in June 2022, restricted to 12 appearances and made only two starts, although he did help LA win the MLS Cup for the first time.

