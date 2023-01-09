Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah is seizing his moment after Arsenal beat Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah is seizing his moment after Arsenal beat Oxford

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 11.06pm Updated: January 10 2023, 7.24am
Mikel Arteta’s side are safely through to the next round (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s side are safely through to the next round (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah is seizing his moment, having hit a brace in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round win at Oxford.

The 23-year-old has now scored five goals in as many games as he continues to deputise for Gabriel Jesus after the Brazil forward suffered a knee injury at the World Cup.

Nketiah struck twice in the 3-0 victory at the Kassam Stadium, two smart finishes adding the gloss to a difficult game following Mohamed Elneny’s headed opener.

Having started the season on the bench, Nketiah is now Arsenal’s joint-leading goalscorer alongside the more regular first-team starters Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

“Obviously he’s been waiting for this moment,” Arteta said of Nketiah following the victory.

“He’s been patient when he needed to be but as well he’s been with the right mindset and preparing himself for this moment.

“That’s why I think he looks ready and why he’s performing the way he is. He showed great composure.

Eddie Nketiah impressed for Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah impressed for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s a great finisher, the timing of his runs and the decision-making in waiting until the last moment when the keeper was committed shows his quality.

“His understanding, his work-rate, I think he’s getting better and better.”

With Jesus out, Nketiah is now the only recognised striker in Arteta’s ranks and the Arsenal boss is hoping for some back-up to arrive in the January window as his side aim to build on their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

“The problem is that we have only one striker and to cope for many months until Gabby is back is not easy,” he added.

“But we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment. If we can have some reinforcements, great.”

A win at third-tier Oxford means Arsenal will now travel to face Manchester City in round four, with Pep Guardiola’s side also sitting second in the table ready to pounce on any mistakes.

“It’s always tough to win these matches,” added Arteta.

“They matched up, it was a physical game in many moments but we stood by that. They are a direct team and we had to control certain things better.

“We changed things in the second half and got more control of the game and found the openings to win.”

Arteta also allayed fears of an injury to Saka ahead of Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham, confirming the England forward is “fine” despite limping off in the second half.

For Oxford, a spirited performance yielded nothing in terms of a positive result, but manager Karl Robinson was happy with the display.

“We lost control of the game in the central part of the second half,” he said.

“From my point of view the players did the club proud. We fought in all areas. They didn’t look like a team so far apart to the other team.

“We have good players, it is the first time I have had probably my strongest team to compete. We have a good squad, a good team – one that is full of energy and exciting to watch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside the store in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy
2
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
3
Emergency services respond to the crash on the A919 Station Road in Leuchars.
Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars
4
Jason ONeil.
Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
3
6
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
7
Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort
8
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing…
9
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark…
10
A map showing the area affected by the power cut
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus

More from The Courier

Author Lisa Ballantyne.
St Andrews University graduate Lisa Ballantyne's gripping new novel explores the dangers of 'trial…
unknown reporter - CR0040528 -- Primary School EIS industrial strike action from Perthshire - Picture show general view / gv showing the picket line at Dunning Primary School, Station Road, Dunning (they requested no names) - Tuesday 10th January 2023 - Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
Teachers take to picket lines at Perthshire primary schools as national strike continues
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson.
Mercy plea by paedophile former nurse from Dundee after terminal cancer diagnosis
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Prince Harry Picture shows; Prince Harry and red deer. Balmoral. Supplied by Roddie Reid/design team Date; 10/01/2023
Revealed: Harry 'feared he would die' as head was shoved in deer guts in…
Darren Whyte is out for the season less than a year after he missed 446 days of football. Image: SNS
Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Carnoustie carer has been given a 12-month warning after his failure to report a resident's fall left them waiting overnight for hospital treatment. Picture shows; Brookfield Care Home, Carnoustie. Carnoustie, Angus. Supplied by Ben MacDonald Date; 20/12/2022
Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home
Comedian Janey Godley has vowed to continue her tour - with dates in Angus, Dundee and Perth.
As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you…
Peter Mendham, chief executive of Bright Ascension. Image: Bright Ascension.
Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented