Bradley Wiggins fronts campaign to help public spot signs of child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bradley Wiggins fronts campaign to help public spot signs of child abuse

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.03am Updated: January 10 2023, 12.20am
(NSPCC/PA)
(NSPCC/PA)

Sir Bradley Wiggins is fronting a new campaign to train members of the public how to spot and act on signs of child abuse and neglect.

The NSPCC’s Listen Up, Speak Up campaign will give people practical information on steps they can take to keep a child safe if they have concerns.

Those who sign up will take part in a 10-minute online training session and receive expert advice from 10 experts in subsequent emails.

It comes after the charity’s adult helpline had a 14% increase in contacts about in-person sexual abuse over a 12-month period.

From April 2021 to March 2022, the helpline was contacted 8,347 times by adults concerned about the issue, compared with 7,338 the year before.

Last year the helpline had 8,969 contacts about physical abuse, 7,370 about emotional abuse, and 10,595 about neglect.

Sir Bradley revealed last year that he had been groomed by a coach when he was 13.

Speaking at the campaign launch, he said it was not until years later, when he had become a parent himself, that he realised what he had been subjected to.

Bradley Wiggins
Sir Bradley Wiggins with Sir Peter Wanless (NSPCC/PA)

The Olympic cyclist said it is a privilege to support the campaign, which marks “a huge step forward in combating child abuse and child neglect”.

He told the PA news agency: “This whole Listen Up, Speak Up campaign is really about educating onlookers, teachers, parents, coaches, anyone around children really, to notice the signs of abuse and neglect, and try and spot that earlier and get children to speak up.

“As children that are the victims of abuse, you can become very normalised to what’s going on and unaware that you’re being abused, because it’s so often normalised by the perpetrator, so it’s even more of a responsibility for the people around children to notice and really understand and educate themselves about the signs of neglect and abuse.”

After an initial pilot stage, the campaign has a long-term aim of reaching more than a million people across the UK.

They will be encouraged to remember what to do through the initials DOTS – Don’t ignore it, Observe the situation, Think: If not you, then who?, and Speak up.

They will be presented with various scenarios – such as a father concerned about messages his son is receiving, and a hairdresser who notices bruises on a child – to show people what they can do if they are worried.

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said child protection needs to be a “national priority”, and referenced a string of “terrible cases” last year which shocked the nation.

He said: “You might never need to use the training, but it’s beneficial to take part.

“Even if children are not a big part of your everyday life, you’ll see them in your neighbourhood, on your commute, at the supermarket.

“We’re encouraging everyone to take 10 minutes to complete the digital training – a little bit of extra knowledge can help keep a lot of children safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks