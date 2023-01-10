What the papers say – January 10 By Press Association January 10 2023, 3.48am What the papers say – January 10 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Tuesday mastheads continue to follow the Duke of Sussex as his autobiography is officially released. The Daily Express and The Sun lead on Harry’s comments about the Queen Consort, with the former claiming it “crosses (a) red line”. Express: HARRY’S ‘CRUEL’ ATTACK ON CAMILLACROSSES RED LINE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9B07s3F0Zm— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 9, 2023 Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry brands his stepmother Camilla a "villain" who ruthlessly pursued her marriage to Charles and the Crown https://t.co/yUH0zo8SRV pic.twitter.com/bYnfe93EsN— The Sun (@TheSun) January 9, 2023 The Daily Mail focuses on the duke’s statement that he could not move back to the UK to re-join the working royals. Mail: Now Harry admits: There’s no way back #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3D7rG2ipHz— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 9, 2023 The Independent reports on comments from “a source close to the royal family” that claims Harry has been “kidnapped by the cult of psychotherapy”. Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersTodayIncluding @JohnRentoul on Brexit regret, @MayaOppenheim on the sexist danger facing women MPs and @Nadine_Writes on why unconscious bias matters. Oh, and a royal exclusive… pic.twitter.com/59mlifhwMQ— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) January 9, 2023 Metro, meanwhile, reports two thirds of Brits disapprove of the duke. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰BRITAIN HAZ HAD ENOUGH🔴 Two thirds disapprove of Harry🔴 More watched Happy Valley #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/vhDFGzDT59— Metro (@MetroUK) January 9, 2023 The Daily Mirror, the i, The Guardian and The Times focus on the situation inside the NHS as strikes are set to go ahead. Tuesday's Paper Today 📰Just what exhausted NHS staff want to hear:WORK HARDER#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ng0nT5iv0t— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 9, 2023 Tuesday's front page: NHS strikes: hopes of breakthrough with plan to backdate pay#TomorrowsPapersTodayExclusive by @janemerrick23: https://t.co/h8c9qusAfq pic.twitter.com/YEscAVCMEr— i newspaper (@theipaper) January 9, 2023 Guardian front page, Tuesday 10 January 2023: NHS strikes to go ahead as unions blame minister for failure of talks pic.twitter.com/tq5bDTfLog— The Guardian (@guardian) January 10, 2023 Times: Overloaded NHS turns to cabins in car parks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OWlsbgf52Y— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 9, 2023 The Daily Telegraph reports the UK is willing to send tanks to Ukraine. 🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'UK willing to send tanks to Ukraine as British aid workers go missing'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/A8Pqj37zYB— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 9, 2023 The Financial Times says there has been a breakthrough in talks between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday January 10 https://t.co/5hr70s3fn3 pic.twitter.com/QHkr7CZIWt— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 9, 2023 And the Daily Star claims Earth is facing a “terrifying electricity blackout” caused by a solar blast. Tuesday's front page could be terrifying 🚀😐https://t.co/VRMsmxYXIu#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/td78nyFSNG— Daily Star (@dailystar) January 9, 2023 Already a subscriber? 