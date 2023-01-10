13 killed during protests in Peru calling for immediate elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
13 killed during protests in Peru calling for immediate elections

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 8.34am
Roads have been blocked across Peru (Martin Mejia/AP)
Roads have bene blocked across Peru (Martin Mejia/AP)

At least 13 people have died in south-east Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted president Pedro Castillo.

Peru’s top human rights agency called for an investigation into the deaths, 12 of which took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of an airport in the city of Juliaca, near the border with Bolivia.

It was the highest death toll since the unrest began in early December after Castillo’s removal and arrest following a widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

Among the 12 killed in Juliaca was a 17-year old, according to news reports. A 13th person died in the nearby city of Chucuito, where protesters blocked a highway.

Peru Political Crisis
President Dina Boluarte speaks has backed plans to hold elections next year (Martin Mejia/AP)

Castillo’s successor, his former running mate Dina Boluarte, has supported a plan to hold elections for president and congress in 2024, instead of 2026 as originally scheduled.

She has also expressed support for judicial investigations into whether security forces acted with excessive force.

But such moves have so far failed to quell the unrest, which after a short respite around the Christmas and New Year holidays have resumed with force in some of Peru’s poorest areas, where support for Castillo’s unorthodox rule had been strongest.

Nationwide, protests were reported in about 13% of Peru’s provinces on Monday, many of them consisting of roadblocks making it impossible for lorry drivers to deliver produce to market.

With Monday’s casualties, the number of people killed in clashes with security forces climbed to 34. Hundreds more have been treated for injuries.

Peru Political Crisis
A riot police officer tries to take away a makeshift shield from a demonstrator (Fredy Salcedo/AP)

Ms Boluarte’s government has accused former Bolivian president Evo Morales of fuelling the unrest.

On Monday, officials issued an order blocking the influential leftist leader from entering the country on national security grounds.

Authorities said eight allies of Mr Morales — who were also banned — recently travelled to Peru to coordinate protest activity in the border region separating the two countries.

Castillo, a political novice who lived in a two-storey adobe home in the Andean highlands before moving to the presidential palace, eked out a narrow victory in elections last year that rocked Peru’s political establishment and laid bare the deep divisions between residents of the vibrant capital, Lima, and the long-neglected countryside.

