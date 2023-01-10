Europe saw hottest summer and second hottest year on record in 2022 – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Europe saw hottest summer and second hottest year on record in 2022 – report

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.02pm
The UK, and much of Europe, saw record-breaking heat and drought in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK, and much of Europe, saw record-breaking heat and drought in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Europe had a record-breaking summer of soaring temperatures, heatwaves and drought, and its second hottest year on record in 2022, new data show.

The continent’s summer was its hottest on record by a clear margin, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said, while 2022’s autumn was the third warmest recorded.

Overall, it was Europe’s second warmest year on record last year, exceeded only by 2020, and just slightly warmer than 2019, 2015 and 2014, as the region warms faster than any other continent on Earth, the figures show.

For a number of countries in Europe, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, 2022 was the hottest year in a dataset going back to 1950.

Globally, the C3S’s dataset records 2022 as the world’s fifth warmest year on record, with annual temperatures 0.3C above the average for 1991-2020 – or around 1.2C above pre-industrial levels.

And the last eight years have been the eight warmest ever recorded, as climate change continues to bite.

The figures, from the “ERA5” temperature dataset, agree with other global data that European temperatures have increased by more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, and have the highest rate of increase of any continent in the world.

Western and northern Europe saw prolonged and intense heatwaves in 2022, while there were persistent low levels of rainfall which, combined with high temperatures and other factors, led to widespread drought conditions, especially in southern and central parts of the continent.

The conditions also led to unusually high levels of wildfires in southwestern Europe, especially in France and Spain, with emissions from fires reaching their highest levels in 15 years for the EU plus the UK.

Elsewhere in the world, there were other signs of a changing climate, with both polar regions seeing episodes of record temperatures in 2022.

Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
A parched Victoria Park in east London in August as the UK saw record-breaking heat levels (Victoria Jones/PA)

At Vostok station, in East Antarctica, the reported temperature reached minus 17.7C in March, the warmest ever measured in its 65-year record, and in September temperatures over the centre of Greenland were 8C higher than average.

The Antarctic saw unusually low sea ice conditions throughout the year, while there were record-breaking spring temperatures in Pakistan followed by record rainfall and severe floods, and China saw long-lived heatwave conditions and drought through the summer.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, adds: “2022 was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally.

“These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world.

“The latest 2022 climate highlights from C3S provide clear evidence that avoiding the worst consequences will require society to both urgently reduce carbon emissions and swiftly adapt to the changing climate.”

The 2022 climate highlights report comes from C3S, which is implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission.

The report also shows that greenhouse gases continue to build up in the atmosphere, with concentrations of carbon dioxide increasing by around 2.1 parts per million, similar to the rates of recent years.

Methane concentrations increased by close to 12 parts per billion – higher than average, but below the last two years’ record highs, the report said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks