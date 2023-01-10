Stunning Pompeii house owned by two ex-slaves opens to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stunning Pompeii house owned by two ex-slaves opens to public

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.12pm
Columns frame the courtyard of the Pompeii home (Andrew Medichini//AP)
The restored remains of an opulent house in Pompeii which belonged to two former slaves who became rich through the wine trade has opened to the public.

The House of Vettii was formally unveiled after 20 years of restoration, offering visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city.

Given fresh life were frescoes from the latest fashion in Pompeii wall decoration before the flourishing city was buried under the volcanic ash spewing from Mount Vesuvius in 79AD.

Italy Pompeii Restored House
The home contains stunning frescoes (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The unveiling of the restored home is yet another sign of the rebirth of Pompeii, which followed decades of modern bureaucratic neglect, flooding and pillaging by thieves in search of artefacts to sell.

“The House of the Vetti is like the history of Pompeii and actually of Roman society within one house,” Pompeii’s director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said.

“We’re seeing here the last phase of the Pompeian wall painting with incredible details, so you can stand before these images for hours and still discover new details,” the archaeological park’s director told The Associated Press.

Italy Pompeii Restored House
A cat crosses the lararium, a place in the house where the shrine for the worship of the Lares, the household gods, was located (Andrew Medichini/AP)

“So, you have this mixture: nature, architecture, art. But it is also a story about the social life of the Pompeiian society and actually the Roman world in this phase of history,” Mr Zuchtriegel added.

Previous restoration work, which involved repeated application of paraffin over the frescoed walls in hopes of preserving them, “resulted in them becoming very blurred over time, because very thick and opaque layers formed, making it difficult to ‘read’ the fresco”, said Stefania Giudice, director of fresco restoration. But the wax did serve to preserve them remarkably.

Mr Zuchtriegel said that the fresh “readings” of the revived fresco painting “reflect the dreams and imagination and anxieties of the owners because they lived between these images”, which include Greek mythological figures.

Italy Pompeii Restored House
A view of a triclinium,, or dining room, in the home (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The Vettis were two men — Aulus Vettius Conviva and Aulus Vettius Restitutus. In addition to having part of their names in common, they shared a common past — not as descendants of noble Roman families accustomed to opulence but rather, Pompeii experts say, almost certainly as once enslaved men who were later freed.

It is believed that they became wealthy through the wine trade. While some have hypothesised the two were brothers, there is no certainty about that.

In the living room, known as the Hall of Pentheus, a fresco depicts Hercules as a child, crushing two snakes, in an illustration of an episode from the Greek hero’s life.

Italy Pompeii Restored House
A fresco depicting Hercules as a child choking snakes can be seen in one of the rooms (Andrew Medichini/AP)

According to mythology, Hera, the goddess wife of Zeus, sent snakes to kill Hercules because she was furious that he was born from the union of Zeus with a mortal woman, Alcmena.

Mr Zuchtriegel said that after years in slavery, the men “then had an incredible career after that and reached the highest ranks of local society, at least economically”, judging by their houseand garden.

He added: “They evidently tried to show their new status also through culture and through Greek mythological paintings, and it’s all about saying, ‘We’ve made it and so we are part of this elite’” of the Roman world.

Pompeii’s architect director of restoration work Arianna Spinosa called the restored home “one of the iconic houses of Pompeii”, saying the residence “represents the Pompeiian domus par excellence, not only because of the frescoes of exceptional importance, but also because of its layout and architecture”.

Italy Pompeii Restored House
The courtyard is reflected in the water contained in one of the basins that adorn it (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Ornamental marble baths and tables surround the garden.

First unearthed during archaeological excavations in the late 19th century, the house was closed in 2002 for urgent restoration work, including shoring up roofing. After a partial reopening in 2016, it was closed again in 2020 for the final phase of the work, which included restoration of the frescoes and of the floor and colonnades.

