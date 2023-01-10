US Navy seizes 2,100 rifles from ship ‘bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Navy seizes 2,100 rifles from ship ‘bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen’

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 1.24pm
Hundreds of AK-47 assault rifles sit on the flight deck of the destroyer USS The Sullivans (US Navy photo via AP)
Hundreds of AK-47 assault rifles sit on the flight deck of the destroyer USS The Sullivans (US Navy photo via AP)

The US Navy has seized more than 2,100 assault rifles from a ship in the Gulf of Oman which are believed to have come from Iran and been heading to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

It was the latest capture of weapons allegedly heading to the Arab world’s poorest country.

The seizure last Friday happened after a team from the USS Chinook, a coastal patrol boat, boarded a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow.

They discovered the Kalashnikov-style rifles individually wrapped in green tarpaulin aboard the ship, said Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet.

Yemen
A boarding team from USS Chinook approached a fishing vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman (US Navy via AP)

The Chinook, along with the patrol boat USS Monsoon and the guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans, took possession of the weapons. They resembled other assault rifles previously seized by the Navy, suspected to be from Iran and heading to Yemen.

“When we intercepted the vessel, it was on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen,” Mr Hawkins told The Associated Press. “The Yemeni crew corroborated the origin.”

The Yemeni crew will be repatriated to a government-controlled part of Yemen, Mr Hawkins added.

A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014 when Yemen’s civil war erupted.

Iran has long denied arming the Houthis even as it has been transferring rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weaponry to the Yemeni militia using sea routes. Independent experts, Western nations and UN experts have traced components seized aboard other detained vessels back to Iran.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognised government into exile.

A Saudi-led coalition armed with US weaponry and intelligence entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

A six-month ceasefire in Yemen’s war, the longest of the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it.

That has led to fears the fighting could again escalate. More than 150,000 people have been killed during the conflict, including over 14,500 civilians.

There have been sporadic attacks since the ceasefire expired, though international negotiators are trying to find a political solution to the war.

In November, the Navy found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertiliser, also allegedly from Iran and bound to Yemen.

