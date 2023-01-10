Patient safety alert after 120 incidents linked to oxygen cylinder problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patient safety alert after 120 incidents linked to oxygen cylinder problems

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 3.22pm Updated: January 10 2023, 8.48pm
Concerns have been raised that pressures on the health service could have contributed to a number of patient safety incidents involving oxygen cylinders (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pressures on the health service could have contributed to a number of patient safety incidents involving oxygen cylinders, according to a new NHS alert.

Officials issued the alert after 120 incidents were linked to problems with the devices.

The errors, which have been recorded over the last 12 months, include staff giving patients empty cylinders or failing to switch cylinders.

In some instances blunders have “compromised” the delivery of oxygen to patients, which has led to “serious deterioration and cardiac or respiratory arrest”, according to NHS England.

The alert states that extreme pressure in the health system – particularly when there are surges in respiratory illnesses including flu and Covid-19 – can lead to an increased use of oxygen cylinders in areas that are not hooked up to medical gas pipeline systems.

This might mean people who need oxygen being treated in a corridor or a side room that is not connected to the main supply system.

The surge in demand “increases the known risks associated with the use of oxygen gas cylinders”, the alert adds.

Other errors have been recorded due to the “inappropriate” transportation of cylinders or not securing the devices properly.

The document, issued to A&E departments and ambulance trusts, also states that “there is a need to conserve oxygen cylinder use to ensure a robust supply chain process”.

Trusts have been asked to ensure that risk assessments are done to “in all areas where patients are being acutely cared for (either temporarily or permanently) without routine access to medical gas pipeline systems”.

The document says: “In the last 12 months (the NHS in England) identified 120 patient safety incidents, including those with these themes: cylinder empty at point of use; cylinder not switched on; cylinders inappropriately transported; cylinders inappropriately secured.

“Some of these reports described compromised oxygen delivery to the patient, leading to serious deterioration and cardiac or respiratory arrest.”

It adds: “During periods of extreme pressure, often exacerbated by a surge in respiratory conditions, demand on supplies of oxygen cylinders, especially the smaller sizes, increases in the NHS due to the need to provide essential oxygen treatment in areas without access to medical gas pipeline systems.

“This surge in demand increases the known risks associated with the use of oxygen gas cylinders.

“As a result of current pressures on the NHS, NHS England issued providers with a summary of best practice guidance on the ‘Safe use of oxygen cylinders’.”

An NHS England spokesman said: “These patient safety incidents reported over the last 12 months are unrelated to the current surge in demand for portable oxygen cylinders or current pressures on hospitals.

“The NHS issued this alert to remind trusts of best practice for using oxygen cylinders at a time when there are high numbers of patients in hospital with respiratory conditions and the public should continue to come forward for care in the usual way, through 999 in an emergency and otherwise use 111 online.”

