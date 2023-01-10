Gareth Bale deserves statue after ‘phenomenal’ career – Wales boss Rob Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale deserves statue after ‘phenomenal’ career – Wales boss Rob Page

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 4.02pm Updated: January 10 2023, 10.36pm
Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football on Monday at the age of 33 (Joe Giddens/PA
Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football on Monday at the age of 33 (Joe Giddens/PA

Gareth Bale deserves a statue built in his honour, according to Wales manager Rob Page.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid, announced his retirement on Monday after winning 111 caps and scoring 41 goals for his country – two Wales men’s team records.

The 33-year-old’s decision came after Wales’ disappointing performance at the World Cup when Page’s team failed to get out of their group.

Bale struggled in Qatar due to a lack of match fitness, but did score his final Wales goal from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with the United States.

Rugby great Gareth Edwards has a statue to mark his achievements in Cardiff – and Page says he would back a similar tribute to Bale, possibly at the Cardiff City Stadium where some of the former Wales captain’s greatest football moments happened.

“He’s been such a legend and an icon for all the children, I fully support that absolutely,” said Page.

“What a career that man has had. It’s phenomenal. But it’s not just the football team, it’s what he’s done for the country.

“He’s helped us qualify for the World Cup, which has raised our profile as a country. He has put us on the map globally.

“From a cultural point of view, as well as a football point of view, everybody from Wales should be very proud of him.”

Bale contacted Page on Sunday to tell him that he was retiring from football completely, having made a similar call to his MLS club Los Angeles FC.

Page agreed with the decision – “he’s at a stage of life he had achieved everything he wanted to” – and spent Monday watching a montage of Bale’s greatest goals and moments.

He now hopes Bale remains in the Wales set-up in some capacity, with talks planned “in the next few weeks” over what that might entail.

Wales v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Manager Rob Page says Gareth Bale was not afraid to tell people where his football priorities laid (Nick Potts/PA)

Page said: “He was really passionate about his country and not afraid to tell people of the pecking order of where he was with golf, club football and playing for Wales.

“When you’ve got somebody of Gareth’s stature, what he’s done for Wales, the impact he can have – even being in the changing room being around the players – I’ve got to take advantage of that.

“He’s interested to do it, and I would like to keep him involved.

“There might have already been discussions before this about him staying involved in some capacity.

“But the important thing right now is to celebrate his career and what he’s done for us as a nation.”

On Bale’s decision to retire, Page added: “It did came as a surprise at that moment.

“I wasn’t expecting that from him in that phone call, but if you take a step back and strip the emotions out of it I understand why he’s done it. To finish at the top, I get.

“It’s sad and quite emotional knowing that Gareth won’t pull on a pair of boots again for Wales.

“But on the flip side it gives an opportunity for Brennan Johnson, who I’ve used as an example, to nail down that position.”

Bale’s one-time manager at Real Madrid, Julen Lopetegui, is now in charge of Wolves and offered an alternative view of the Welshman’s achievements.

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui, pictured, has been talking about Bale (David Davies/PA)

“I think he is one of the players with the better strengths that I have seen,” said Lopetegui, who was Real boss for less than four months in 2018.

“Maybe he doesn’t take advantage of these strengths.

“It was a pity in my opinion.”

