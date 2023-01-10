Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 4.58pm Updated: January 10 2023, 8.12pm
Andrew Tate leaves after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania (Alexandru Dobre/AP)
Andrew Tate leaves after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has appeared in court in Romania’s capital to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on crime gang, human trafficking and rape charges to 30 days.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained for 24 hours on December 29 along with his brother Tristan, who was charged in the same case.

Two Romanian women were also taken into custody.

All four immediately challenged the arrest extension a judge granted to prosecutors on December 30.

Andrew Tate, third right, and his brother Tristan, second right, are brought by police officers to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania
Andrew Tate, third right, and his brother Tristan, second right, are brought by police officers to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A document explaining the judge’s reasoning said “the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored” and they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition”.

Tate arrived at Bucharest’s Court of Appeal in handcuffs.

Eugen Vidineac, a Romanian defence lawyer representing Tate, told journalists after a morning hearing that “all four of the accused have made statements” and “the lawyers’ pleas were listened to entirely”.

“The court has to decide. We hope for a positive solution for our clients,” Mr Vidineac said.

A decision on the appeal is expected later on Tuesday, Mr Vidineac told the Associated Press.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Diicot said after the late December raids that it had identified six victims who were subjected by the group to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

Ioan Gliga, centre left, and Eugen Vidineac, centre right, Romanian lawyers, and Andrew Ford, a British lawyer, for Andrew Tate, speak to the media at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest
Ioan Gliga, centre left, and Eugen Vidineac, centre right, Romanian lawyers, and Andrew Ford, a British lawyer, for Andrew Tate, speak to the media at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The agency said victims were lured by pretences of love and later intimidated, surveilled and subjected to other control tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap substantial financial gains.

Prosecutors investigating the case have so far seized 15 luxury cars — at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers — and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them, said Diicot spokeswoman Ramona Bolla.

Ms Bolla said if prosecutors can prove they gained money through human trafficking, the property “will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims”.

If the court rules to uphold the arrest warrant extension on Tuesday, prosecutors could request detention for a maximum of 180 days. If the court overturns the extension, the defendants could be put under house arrest or similar conditions such as being banned from leaving Romania.

Since Tate’s arrest, a series of ambiguous posts have appeared on his Twitter account, each of which garners widespread media attention.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, leave court
Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, leave court (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

One, posted on Sunday and accompanied by a local report suggesting he or his brother have required medical care since their detention, reads: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

Another post, which appeared on Saturday, reads: “Going to jail when guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal … going to jail when completely innocent is the story of a hero.”

Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

