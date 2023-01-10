Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has appeared in court in Romania’s capital to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on crime gang, human trafficking and rape charges to 30 days.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained for 24 hours on December 29 along with his brother Tristan, who was charged in the same case.

Two Romanian women were also taken into custody.

All four immediately challenged the arrest extension a judge granted to prosecutors on December 30.

Andrew Tate, third right, and his brother Tristan, second right, are brought by police officers to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A document explaining the judge’s reasoning said “the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored” and they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition”.

Tate arrived at Bucharest’s Court of Appeal in handcuffs.

Eugen Vidineac, a Romanian defence lawyer representing Tate, told journalists after a morning hearing that “all four of the accused have made statements” and “the lawyers’ pleas were listened to entirely”.

“The court has to decide. We hope for a positive solution for our clients,” Mr Vidineac said.

A decision on the appeal is expected later on Tuesday, Mr Vidineac told the Associated Press.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Diicot said after the late December raids that it had identified six victims who were subjected by the group to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

Ioan Gliga, centre left, and Eugen Vidineac, centre right, Romanian lawyers, and Andrew Ford, a British lawyer, for Andrew Tate, speak to the media at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The agency said victims were lured by pretences of love and later intimidated, surveilled and subjected to other control tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap substantial financial gains.

Prosecutors investigating the case have so far seized 15 luxury cars — at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers — and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them, said Diicot spokeswoman Ramona Bolla.

Ms Bolla said if prosecutors can prove they gained money through human trafficking, the property “will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims”.

If the court rules to uphold the arrest warrant extension on Tuesday, prosecutors could request detention for a maximum of 180 days. If the court overturns the extension, the defendants could be put under house arrest or similar conditions such as being banned from leaving Romania.

Since Tate’s arrest, a series of ambiguous posts have appeared on his Twitter account, each of which garners widespread media attention.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, leave court (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

One, posted on Sunday and accompanied by a local report suggesting he or his brother have required medical care since their detention, reads: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

Another post, which appeared on Saturday, reads: “Going to jail when guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal … going to jail when completely innocent is the story of a hero.”

Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.