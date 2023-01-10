Nurses strike for second day at two major New York City hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurses strike for second day at two major New York City hospitals

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 8.18pm
A supporter stands through the sunroof of a passing vehicle in front of Mt Sinai Hospital in Manhattan (Craig Ruttle/AP)
A nursing strike at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day – with a union official saying progress is being made towards a possible settlement at one of them.

The hospitals, Montefiore Medical Centre and Mount Sinai Hospital, have postponed nonemergency surgeries, diverted ambulances to other medical centres, pulled in temporary staffers and assigned administrators with nursing backgrounds to work in wards in order to cope with the walkout of up to 7,100 nurses.

Progress is being made toward a settlement at Montefiore, Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a union official and nurse at the Bronx hospital system said on Tuesday.

A protestor shouts slogans while holding a placard reading “We need more nurses” during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital
On the picket line outside, nurses said they had to strike because chronic understaffing leaves them caring for too many patients.

“We’re tired now — overwhelmed. Nurses are burned out,” said Saffie Sesay, an A&E worker at the hospital. “It’s just getting worse.”

Meanwhile, as of noon, negotiations had not yet resumed at Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan’s east side.

Hospital spokeswoman Lucia Lee expressed hope talks could soon resume with the union, the New York State Nurses Association.

“The impact is being felt,” she said of the walkout.

Montefiore and Mount Sinai are the last of a group of hospitals with nursing contracts that expired simultaneously.

The union initially said it would strike at all of them at the same time but the other hospitals reached agreements as a Monday strike deadline approached.

All include pay rises of 7%, 6% and 5% respectively over the next three years.

Nurses on the picket lines said staffing levels are a bigger issue than pay.

New York City’s nurses were hailed as heroes in the spring of 2020 when the city was an epicentre of deaths from Covid-19.

Now they say they are being burned out by poor staffing levels, which have been a problem for years.

“Remember, even prior to (the) pandemic we’re already short of staff,” said Mount Sinai nurse Nagie Pamphil.

She said nurses on her unit are now expected to care for twice as many patients as they can safely handle.

“That’s impossible,” she said.

Montefiore said it has agreed to add 170 more nurses.

Mount Sinai’s administration said the union’s focus on nurse-to-patient ratios “ignores the progress we have made to attract and hire more new nurses, despite a global shortage of healthcare workers that is impacting hospitals across the country”.

